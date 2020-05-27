This year was one like none other. It ushered in anniversaries across the University, new innovations in science, technology, and health, and projects in the arts. The community also faced an unprecedented challenge as the COVID-19 pandemic put life as we know it on hold.

In the true spirit of Harvard, students, faculty, and staff were still able to reach out from around the world to support their communities, whether by producing personal protective equipment for health care workers, or by helping to feed vulnerable populations.

Whether through shared triumph or hardship, the Class of 2020 has continued to rise to the challenge. Here are some of the highlights from the 2019-2020 academic year.

June 2019

The College announced a new Academic Resource Center, originally slated to open in August. It plans to offer a range of student support services, including workshops, consultations, and coaching.

By collaborating with other universities and sharing collections, Harvard Library made 90 million books available to its users.

Philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss, M.B.A. ’65, contributed $131 million more to the institute that bears his name, with the goal of solving some of the world’s most complex challenges in health care and the environment.

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences announced new ethnicity, indigeneity, and migration positions. These positions will cross divisions with a focus on Latinx, Asian American, and Muslim fields.