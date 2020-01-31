From her work on “The Hunger Games” Elizabeth Banks has seen (and worn!) wigs that resemble a luminescent Vesuvius, DayGlo eyeshadow, and gowns in colors charitably described as aggressive. Though typically not while parading in the back of a convertible through Harvard Square in 40-degree weather, surrounded by dancing and cheering onlookers.

Such is the lot of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Woman of the Year.

“This is a beautiful, very exciting, very unique experience,” Banks said after being recognized for her achievements by members of the Pudding. “This is a great group of artists that I’m sure will go out and improve the world we live in.”