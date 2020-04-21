Harvard University announced today that, as part of its expanding efforts to address the urgent threat of climate change, its endowment will become greenhouse gas-neutral by 2050.

The President and Fellows of Harvard College, also known as the Corporation, directed the Harvard Management Company (HMC) to set itself on a path to reach “net-zero” emissions by 2050, matching the timeline set by the Paris Agreement, an international compact to stem the rapid rise in global temperature. The pledge to go net zero is a first among U.S. endowments.

“Climate change is a defining issue of our time,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow. “Harvard is confronting this challenge in our teaching, our research, and through ambitious sustainability efforts on our own campus.

“With this commitment, our focus is on reducing the demand for fossil fuels, an action that is consistent with the University’s overall commitment to reduce our operational carbon footprint,” said Bacow. “It will require us to work with other investors to develop tools to monitor the carbon footprint of our investment managers. If we are successful, we will reduce the carbon footprint of our entire investment portfolio and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

To meet this goal, HMC will begin a multiyear process, working with Harvard faculty and other experts, that involves developing a methodology for calculating greenhouse gas emissions, gaining the appropriate portfolio transparency from external asset managers, and working with individual asset managers to measure their portfolio’s emission levels, all with the aim of reducing emissions in HMC’s overall portfolio.

“It’s always difficult to gather comprehensive data for the first time — especially on this scale — but we will take every opportunity to refine and improve our analysis as we work toward a net-zero portfolio,” said Narv Narvekar, CEO of HMC.

To further efforts to standardize corporate reporting, Harvard also has become an official supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. Launched in 2015, the task force serves as an intermediary between investors and corporations to make sure that appropriate data is available for thorough assessments of climate impact. The task force’s goal is to establish standards and transparency for corporate reporting on climate-related financial risks, which, among other benefits, helps investors take stock of their portfolio’s climate impact.

HMC currently follows a sustainable investing policy that takes into account a wide array of environmental, social, and governance risks, a framework adopted in 2014 when Harvard became the first U.S. endowment to sign on to the U.N.-sponsored Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

The relationship with PRI has led to a number of opportunities to engage directly with energy companies to advocate for emissions reduction. HMC bolstered its engagement efforts last year by joining Climate Action 100+, which targets the top greenhouse gas-emitting companies worldwide.

Bacow added, “Harvard’s pledge today supplements our many ongoing efforts to prepare for and accelerate the necessary transition to a fossil fuel-free economy.”

The Corporation has directed HMC to provide an update by the end of this year to outline how it plans to approach this undertaking and what preliminary steps are to be taken.