Need a good summer read?

‘If We Were Villains’

by M.L. Rio Shakespeare! Love triangles! Murder! What’s not to like? This is an addictive yet smart beach read for lovers of Shakespeare and/or psychological thrillers. It’s fast-paced, well-written, and a little devious. — Daniel Becker, Reference, Collections, and Instruction Librarian for the Botany Libraries

‘Where the Forest Meets the Stars’

by Glendy Vanderah Joanna Teal, doing bird ecology research in the Illinois forest, finds a young girl in her backyard who identifies as an alien girl from the planet Hetreyah. She says she’s researching Earth — and she wants to find five miracles here before she goes back. Who is she? Where is she from? And what does she want? It’s humane, warm-hearted, mysterious, gripping, and one of the best novels I’ve read in years. — James Adler, Library Cataloger, Information and Technical Services

‘7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!’

by Touko Amekawa A unique take on a Groundhog Day-style tale, this is a fun romance with an engaging story and characters. I appreciate that Rishe is not a damsel in distress and has many unique skills she’s picked up from each life she’s lived before her inevitable “reset.” The romantic interest, Arnold, is also engaging and a puzzle, given that he killed poor Rishe in all her past lives before proposing to her in this one! — Maura Carbone, Systems Integration Specialist, Library Technology Services

‘Summer’

by Edith Wharton This book follows a young woman’s emerging eroticism under stifling circumstances (if you’re familiar with Wharton’s “Ethan Frome,” Wharton called “Summer” “hot ‘Ethan.’”) It’s a sensual meditation on feminine sexuality raging against societal constraints — perfect reading for an alluring, escapist summer. — Tricia Patterson, Senior Digital Preservation Specialist, Preservation Services

‘War and Peace’

by Leo Tolstoy Epic in size and scope. From secret love affair(s) to Napoleon’s invasion of Russia and the burning of Moscow, it tells a truly great story. Few novels have so powerfully rekindled my love of reading. My copy is already packed for a 19-hour flight to Singapore. — Julia Reynolds, Serials Acquisitions and Management Assistant, Information and Technical Services

‘Enter Ghost’

by Isabella Hammad This book has continued to linger with me long after I read it nearly in one sitting. Visiting her sister where they both grew up in Haifa, British-Palestinian actor Sonia finds herself drawn into performing Gertrude in an Arabic-language production of “Hamlet” in the West Bank. Isabella Hammad captures the disorientation of returning “home” to a place that feels both familiar and foreign. When you finish, you’ll see your own ghosts and begin to think about what action — both personal and political — they are urging you to take. — Chelcie Juliet Rowell, Associate Head of Digital Collections Discovery, UX and Discovery, Lamont Library

‘The MANIAC’

by Benjamín Labatut A wildly experimental exploration of a scientific revolution, its origins and consequences. It refracts its history (and critique) of our digital world through the biography of mega-genius John von Neumann, told in the long-dead voices of those who knew him intimately. According to one critic, “This is not science writing … but science storytelling, giving the reader … a strong sense of the bursts of intellectual and physical energy that animate discovery and creativity.” — Carol Tierney, Collection Development Assistant, Widener Library