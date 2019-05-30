From the beginning of last summer to Commencement Day, the University has been in constant motion.

Harvard bid Drew Faust a fond farewell and welcomed its new president, Larry Bacow.

New faculty members rose through the ranks and students and researchers kept the innovation ball rolling, from making progress toward curing diseases to developing the first-ever image of a black hole.

The Smith Campus Center opened its shiny glass doors after a lengthy renovation process, and has quickly become one of community members’ favorite campus spots.

And, of course, Harvard still knows how to let its hair down by dancing, laughing, and celebrating through move-in day, Housing Day, Hasty Pudding, Winter Fest, and, finally, the graduates’ last day on campus during Commencement.

Congratulations to the Class of 2019; it’s been one extraordinary year.

June 2018

Sixteen Harvard students are embedded for 10 weeks of the summer in mayors’ offices around the country in a new Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative fellows program targeting persistent local problems.

Harvard Medical School (HMS) launches two new centersto transform therapeutic development: the Harvard-MIT Center for Regulatory Science and the National Cancer Institute Center for Cancer Systems Pharmacology.