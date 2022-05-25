Notable moments from Harvard’s 2021-22 academic year

For many, the past year was one of perseverance, camaraderie, and optimism. All over Harvard’s expanding campus we welcomed students back to in-person classes, on-campus activities, and the advancement of scholarly work.

This year saw innovations in teaching and scholarship, medical breakthroughs and collaborations, the continued fight for equity and justice, and a much-needed refresh of several buildings across the University.

Despite the challenges and transitions, bonds between members of the Harvard community grew stronger, the commitment to service endured, and the University remained steadfast in its dedication to the pursuit of Veritas.

Here are some of the highlights from the 2021-22 academic year.

June

Harvard School of Dental Medicine and the World Health Organization teamed up to address critical oral health challenges in Africa, which worsened during the pandemic.

A team of researchers from the Wyss Institute found a way to embed synthetic biology reactions into fabrics, creating wearable biosensors that can help diagnose COVID-19.