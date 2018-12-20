Harvard Gazette’s top stories of 2018

Celebration, exploration, reflection, and insight from the University and beyond
By Harvard Staff
As a new year approaches, we look back at some of the Gazette’s most-read and best-loved stories of 2018.
Campus Life
These were the stories that made us laugh, cry, and connect to each other
by Alvin Powell
In a time of uncertainty, Congressman Lewis and then-President Faust urged the graduating class to rise to the challenge of a world in need of leadership.
After an extensive search supported by faculty, students, staff, and alumni, Harvard welcomed its 29th president.
by Rose Lincoln
After four years at Harvard, Remy the cat has had pretty much the full Harvard experience.
by Aaron Goldman
First-year students battled the snow to learn where they’d live next.
by Jill Radsken
Harvard senior Elsie Tellier uses courage, strength, sadness, and compassion to respond to her lethal disease.
by Liz Mineo
Harvard students developed a college admissions guide to help others traverse the competitive path.
by Brigid O’Rourke
Through Harvard’s Project Teach program, an instructor is teaching seventh-graders the origin of the Gullah language.
by Jill Radsken
Harvard mourned the loss of Devah Pager, an academic “force of nature,” remembered for her trailblazing scholarship and extraordinary mentorship.
From the Lab
These were the stories that explored the world around us and the mysteries within us
by Alvin Powell
The first in a series that looked at the expanding research on mindfulness and stress.
by Alvin Powell
The chair of the Department of Human Evolutionary Biology discussed the body’s triumphs and limits.
by Deborah Blackwell
Harvard researchers shared the beauty of the microscopic world.
by Karen Feldscher
Harvard Chan researchers looked at over 25 years of data to get a better idea of which habits are the healthiest.
by Peter Reuell
A Harvard study questioned whether music is more universal than we previously thought.
The Year in Pictures
These were the stories that were too big for just words
Students and staff embraced Harvard’s new Smith Campus Center.
There were cheers and tears at the 367th Commencement ceremony.
by Rachel Traughber
New tools helped Harvard researchers display the world in unexpected and compelling ways.
by Jon Chase
The celebration transcended generations when Harvard beat Yale at Fenway Park.
by Jon Chase
A wonderful look at the lives of alumni at 90 and beyond.
Deep Dives
These were the in-depth stories that our readers couldn’t put down
by Colleen Walsh
Part of the Experience series, then-President Drew Faust opened up about family, history, and the illness that urged her forward.
by Alvin Powell
First in a series on cutting-edge research at Harvard, researchers showed off the unique approaches they are taking with robotics.
by Liz Mineo
Howard Gardner talked about his secret to a successful career and a happy life.
by Christina Pazzanese
The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative is working to help city officials be more effective and train the next generation.
by Alvin Powell
Paul Farmer talked about making impoverished lives his life work.
Social Media
These were the stories that we had to share
