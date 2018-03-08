A little snow wasn’t going to put a damper on Harvard’s annual Housing Day festivities, as hundreds of students took to the Yard outside University Hall Thursday morning. Dressed in everything from tie-dyed shirts and moose antlers to fish hats, they made the most of the moment despite the winter weather.

Housing Day, traditionally the last Thursday before spring break, is when freshmen, who reside in the dorms ringing the Yard, find out which of 12 undergraduate Houses they’ll live in as upperclassmen. This year’s event dovetailed with the last vestiges of a major nor’easter, which brought a day of rain and a night of snow.

“There’s so much spirit here, so much energy,” said Pforzheimer resident Julius Wade ’20, one of several students dressed in full-body polar bear costumes to represent his House’s mascot. “Pforzheimer is in our element here in the snow; it’s great.”