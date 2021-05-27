Notable moments from Harvard’s 2020-21 academic year

While Harvard remained primarily virtual during the 2020-21 academic year, students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community members alike stayed connected through it all. New diversity and inclusion initiatives were created to support the University’s strategic plans, efforts in COVID-19 research, assistance, and relief continued to flourish, and advocates from across the political spectrum engaged in an election — and inauguration — like no other.
Through it all, the Harvard community’s resilience and strength prevailed. As the world emerges from the grip of the pandemic and life returns to normal, there is so much to reflect on and to celebrate as we look back.
June 2020
Nancy Coleman was named the next dean of Harvard’s Division of Continuing Education, succeeding Huntington D. Lambert, who retired in December 2019.
The School of Dental Medicine was awarded a $3 million grant to address gaps in dental education and access to care in underserved and vulnerable populations in rural areas.