A: I wasn’t sure. I thought I might want to be a doctor. My Jewish mother wanted her son to be a doctor. If not a doctor, then maybe a medical artist. Before photography was quite what it has since become, a lot of people did highly elaborate drawings of the insides of the human body. I did lots of that kind of stuff. I found and copied color photos of brains and hearts and livers. I did a science fair project that was mostly anatomical pictures. But my father had a very hard time earning money. I wanted at least to be somewhat comfortable, and his situation was, as I said, always touch and go. I thought I wanted to do something where I could at least be confident of earning a living and being an artist just didn’t seem to be that. Being a doctor? Maybe. But I had trouble with the experimental equipment in my high school chemistry course, and I really couldn’t stand my very first lab course. So it was pretty clear to me that medicine was not going to be it. The thing I really loved intellectually, from quite an early point, was math. I enrolled in a calculus course when I was about 12 or 13, a correspondence course at UC Berkeley, and I really loved mathematics. When I came to Harvard, the courses that I liked the most were math courses. I ended up doing graduate courses in math in my sophomore year, courses in abstract algebra and algebraic geometry and topology, and I was a grader in one of the graduate courses in my sophomore or junior year, and everything seemed just great. At that point, I thought I was definitely going to be a mathematician, and that was the direction that my life was going to go in.

I had a very unbalanced education at Harvard College. Nothing like the [General Education] requirements or the core curriculum existed at that time. I had esoteric courses in European intellectual history and comparative literature, but everything else was abstract mathematics. So I assumed I’d become a mathematician. But then a couple of things happened that made that seem implausible.

Q: How did your parents view education? Was it always expected that you would go to college?

A: They were very enthused about it, my mother especially. She thought education was the most important thing. She always pressed me to work hard. They assumed I would go to UC Berkeley because at that time, especially when you were a California resident, Berkeley was basically free, and it was across the bay, and they didn’t want me to be very far from home.

But then I met this kid, whom I still know, Benn Sah. Benn and I were best friends. And in driver’s education, we were writing something on the board and he said, “So Larry, where are you going to go to college? Where are you applying?” And I said, “Oh, Berkeley.” He said, “What about Reed or Harvard?” I had never even heard of either. He said, “The place I’m really interested in is Harvard.” So he told me about Harvard. I thought it sounded pretty interesting. I liked the pictures of the brick buildings. It seemed pretty cool. (Laughs) He and I were the two top kids at the high school in terms of grades. We both got into Harvard, but I got a scholarship. He didn’t. He ended up going to Haverford, which was a great place for him, and I ended up going to Harvard, which was a fabulous place for me.

The first time I ever saw Harvard was the first day of my freshman year. I couldn’t possibly afford to come out here for a sample visit or for an interview. I do remember being interviewed by some very pompous Harvard alumni in San Francisco. I still remember them asking one question in particular. They said, “What do you think of Picasso’s second pink period?” I didn’t know. I knew who Picasso was by then, but I had no clue. I said, “Well, I don’t think it was quite as creative as his first pink period.” (Laughs)

Q: Could you have attended Harvard without that scholarship?

A: No way. No way. Even with the scholarship, I had to work full-time in the summers, and I worked quite a few hours a week in the kitchen at Harvard Union, which is where freshmen ate. I served food. I washed dishes. No, I couldn’t possibly have come without a full scholarship.

Q: You were only 16 as a first-year student. That’s quite young to be on your own and so far away from your family.

A: Yeah, it was a problem socially. For one thing, I found it hard to date because the ’Cliffies, as we then called them, liked guys who were older. I still remember going through the catalog and cold-calling various girls. It was really funny. But the other thing was my three roommates were so erudite compared to me. One of them had gone to Horace Mann; one had gone to Bronx High School [for Science]; one had gone to Phillips Exeter or something. They all spoke German, and they all knew Gilbert and Sullivan. I was scared [expletive] of them all. I thought they were Nazis, and they took advantage of how naïve I was. They would talk German, and I would cower in the bedroom. It was horrible. My parents saved the letters that I wrote home saying, “I’m going to flunk out. Can I come home? Can I leave? I think they’re plotting to get me.” I was very afraid that I wouldn’t do well at the start of the fall semester, but it turned out I was either first or second in the class at the end of the freshman year. My mom saved both the letter that I wrote home at the very beginning saying, “I think I’m too ignorant and unsophisticated for this place. I’m not going to make it,” and the letter I wrote at the end when I said, “It turns out that someone else is first in the class and I’m second.” I was so sad that I didn’t end up being first. My mom said, “I will always love you, sinochka, but I liked you much better at the beginning when you were afraid that you wouldn’t do well than when you have the gall to be upset that you’re only second out of a thousand.”

Q: Who were some of the people you studied under back then?

A: Andrew Gleason was one of the main people. He solved Hilbert’s fifth problem. John Tate, who only recently died at 100 or something; Lars Ahlfors, who was the great theorist of functions of a complex variable; Shlomo Sternberg, who was in topology. They were my mentors, and I was just completely enamored of the way their minds worked. The other people who were in math at the time with me, Shankar Sen, who’s now a professor of mathematics at Cornell; Gene Lewis; and principally Saul Kripke, who was in mathematics as well as also, mathematical logic.

Saul and I were friends, but I didn’t realize at first how much more advanced than me he was until we took this course from a Wittgenstein scholar named David Pears. It was a graduate seminar, and we were the only two [undergraduate] students enrolled in it. The first paper that was assigned was something that Saul turned out to have written when he was in high school in Nebraska. He is pretty much the inventor of modal logic and a number of other things. At the time, he was thought to be the Bertrand Russell of his generation. It took me a while, but I eventually concluded that it doesn’t make sense to go into higher mathematics and metamathematics unless you are an absolute genius and will transform the fields themselves. Because otherwise, big deal. You’re not going to help the world, and you’re not going to discover anything significant, so what does it mean to do it? So I kept looking for something, some way that I could both do well and make a difference.

I spent a year working toward a math Ph.D. at Harvard under a National Science Foundation Fellowship, and I had taken just about every graduate course there was, and to the extent there were anything like general studies courses, that was behind me. So it was just the thesis, and I was starting to think about it. But then I realized in a dramatic way, “I can’t spend my life this way.” Because in the past when I had done math, it was always leavened with a course in comparative literature or with something that added a human touch to my education. But just communicating with the blackboard for the rest of my life just seemed like an impossible thing.

In addition to the thought that I couldn’t compare with guys like Saul Kripke and wouldn’t discover anything truly fundamental, and I would be off in a kind of silo having nothing to do with the world, and I couldn’t talk to people about what I was doing. I was already doing the kind of math that only J.P. Serre in Paris and John Tate, here, were doing.

The other thing that got me was that I like language, and I like communicating. But in pure mathematics — maybe I was wrong, but the way I saw it — communicative facility was a sign of shallowness. The math department used to be on Divinity Avenue. I remember they would have teas over there, and I’d join some of the mathematicians for tea. I still remember when John Tate couldn’t remember the name of a teacup. He would say, “Would you like a — a —”

and he would hand it to somebody. And everybody around would go, “Ooh.” You could tell they were thinking: “The very fact that he couldn’t remember the word ‘teacup’ shows he’s deep.” And I thought, such [expletive]! This just isn’t for me. My abilities lie in the direction of human communication.

Q: You felt like your world was just going to get narrower and narrower?

A: Right. The first half of my one year on an NSF fellowship, I had all A’s in everything. Second half, all incompletes. At Harvard, there’s nothing worse than an incomplete. That’s worse than an F. I didn’t show up for the exams. I just couldn’t stand it. So I knew I had to leave. And so, I went to San Francisco, worked at the Lawrence Radiation Lab, was desperate not to continue working on the Ph.D.

I had applied, on a kind of lark, to the Law School, but I was late. I missed the application deadline and ended up on the waiting list. I didn’t know what to do. Then, late in the summer, I got an old-fashioned telegram, which I still have, saying I’d been admitted to the Law School. So I came to Law School.

Q: After being immersed in math for so long, how did you find Law School?

A: I had mixed feelings. I loved the ideas, but I didn’t like all the classes. At least some of the classes were kind of deadening. A lot of the professors were extremely nasty. They were nasty to women, in particular. There were only a few women in the class, but they would have a “ladies day” when they would call only on women. It was very unpleasant in that way, and there was a lot of this humiliation stuff. So I didn’t like to go to class. I missed a lot of classes, but I loved the ideas.

I was part of a little study group, and we did a lot of work together. I didn’t do quite well enough in the first year to make Law Review, but then I ended up doing really well in my second and third years. And I remember loving parts of it. I loved Civil Procedure with Paul Bator. I loved Constitutional Law, had Paul Freund for an advanced Con-Law course. I loved that. I loved Conflict of Laws with David Cavers. I absolutely loved Administrative Law with Louis Jaffe. I loved Federal Courts with Henry Hart. A lot of these people are still people that I pretty much idolize in hindsight.

The people I really liked as law professors were not the self-important, nasty ones. But it was a very uniform place. It was very monochromatic, almost no minorities, just a small smattering of women, and much more rigid. Not interdisciplinary, not nearly as experimental and open-minded and conceptually adventuresome as it became in later years. There was a sense that there were right answers. Having come from mathematics, I felt particularly strange about how this isn’t like mathematics where you have absolutely wrong answers and right answers, and you can say Q.E.D. But they didn’t seem sufficiently aware of the open-ended nature of the inquiry, so I yearned for more. Still, my overall sense of it was it was a great place. Not nearly as great as it has become, but great anyway. I have so loved teaching here. It’s just amazing.

Q: Who was the Larry Tribe of that era?

A: I don’t know how to answer that. In recent years, the last 20 years or so, there’ve been student ratings, a lot of emphasis on how well you teach. In those days, everything was word of mouth, but people didn’t care that much what students thought. So some students flocked to particular professors and loved them, like Paul Freund or Archibald Cox. Some students liked flashy professors who were very entertaining, like Arthur Miller, who’s now at N.Y.U. Certainly, in constitutional law, it was pretty staid. Paul Freund was wise and experienced, but many of the people who taught con law — for example, my con law professor in the main course was a guy named Ernest Brown. The whole course was all about taxation and commerce. It wasn’t about free speech; it wasn’t about religion; it wasn’t about separation of powers; it wasn’t about impeachment. Still, I loved it. I learned a lot about how to think about the Constitution’s text and structure and about the decisions interpreting it in various ways, but most students were kind of bored. So many of the students were careerists in those days. They’d flock to courses in commercial transactions and taxation, and I wasn’t ever too interested in that. Although, come to think of it, I did really enjoy my course in federal income taxation with Professor Bernard Wolfman, who was visiting from Penn.

Q: What was it about the Constitution that really captivated you early on, that prompted you to decide, “This is what I want to do”?

A: Where else could you find the combination of something making a difference, something of consequence, something truly fundamental, something that is at the base of everything, but also something that has a deep history and something in which there’s extraordinary writing and thinking — The Federalist Papers, some of the great opinions of justices, Thurgood Marshall’s lawyering, John Marshall’s writing, Robert Jackson’s mastery of prose? It’s a combination of literature, history, moral philosophy, political philosophy, and structure.

What I like about mathematics is that it’s about the way things hang together, the architecture, the structure of it. I’ve never so much liked the numbers, but it’s the structure. And the structure of separated and divided powers and the way rights and powers and responsibilities relate to each other. If you like and love literature and interpretation, as I do, where else could you find something where there’s a detailed, but spare, text, on the basis of which so much is built?

I’m also absolutely fanatical about silence. I love silence and gaps. One of my articles that I’m proudest of is called “Soundings and Silences,” and one of the books that I like best of the things I’ve written is called “The Invisible Constitution.” It’s very much about seeing things in the spaces between, the syntax of the unsaid. What are the various ways to interpret the silences? Constitutional law is filled with great silences. It’s just the bare outline, and everything else has to be built up. So it’s almost unimaginable to me that anyone would be as interested in teaching or learning anything else.

Q: When did you realize not only was this the career path for you, but that you wanted to teach, not join some white-shoe firm?

A: Well, I wasn’t so sure, but I loved the ideas enough to think if I ever could teach law in an interesting place, that would be great. But I didn’t really imagine that would be an open path. When I got one clerkship after another, first the California Supreme Court and then the U.S. Supreme Court, then it began to be a possibility. I thought the idea of coming back to the classroom writing, teaching — that sounded exciting. But I didn’t think it would happen.

Q: You talked about how your family struggled financially when you were younger. How did a career teaching the law go over with your parents?

A: My parents were not so happy that I chose to teach because I had law firm offers, and they were going to pay way more. As long as I had enough to live on, I didn’t ever care about getting rich. I just wanted to be reasonably comfortable. It wasn’t easy. The starting salary at Harvard Law School [in 1969‒70] was no more than $16,000, if that. But I wanted to do something that was practical in the world. Something that turned me off about Yale that they thought would attract me, one faculty member there after another said, “This is the ivory tower. This is where your mind will flourish. Go to Harvard and you will end up doing government consulting. You’ll end up arguing a case every now and then. Your mind will rot.” And I thought, “No! One reason I chose law rather than mathematics is that I could have something to do with the world.” So I turned down Yale’s offer to teach and accepted Harvard’s.

Q: After graduating magna cum laude from HLS, you clerked for Justice Mathew Tobriner on the California Supreme Court in 1966‒67, and then for Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart in 1967‒68, just after he had dissented on two significant civil rights cases, Miranda v. Arizona and In re Gault. Shortly after you start, Justice Thurgood Marshall joins the court. Some major cases were decided during that term on law enforcement’s power to stop and frisk (Terry v. Ohio) and Fourth Amendment rights against warrantless government wiretaps (Katz v. United States). What was it like to clerk for a justice whose politics were so different from your own?