GAZETTE: You were less than two years on the job when COVID hit. It wasn’t something anyone could plan for.

BACOW: I always tell new university presidents that the biggest challenges they will face could not have been anticipated on the day they took the job. I was fortunate because I had a spectacular team that I inherited from Drew. If I knew I was going to have a pandemic, I could not have asked for a better-prepared provost than Alan Garber, a physician and an economist whose expertise is in health policy and who had written about pandemics in his scholarly life. I could not have asked for a better executive vice president than Katie Lapp, who had helped steer New York City through 9/11 and was deeply steeped in crisis management. Beyond that, one of the wonderful things about being president of Harvard is that it’s difficult to identify any area of scholarship that is not represented at the very highest level. I could draw upon some of the world’s foremost experts in epidemiology, virology, infectious disease, and public health. Under Alan’s leadership, we organized a team of our own experts to provide input to our decision-making.

GAZETTE: Was there a most difficult decision?

BACOW: The decision to send students home wasn’t actually that difficult. But I knew we were going to be criticized for it as premature and unnecessary because people had said that young people were not at risk and it was costly in a variety of ways. The University of Washington sent everybody home because they had had an outbreak on their campus. It was one of the first hotspots in the United States. We were the first major university — Amherst did it the same day that we did — who made the decision to send students home without having experienced any cases on campus. There were very few cases in Massachusetts at the time, but the numbers were doubling almost daily. You did not have to be brilliant to recognize the consequences of exponential growth.

When I say it wasn’t a difficult decision, let me back up. A piece of advice I give to new presidents is to always do the right thing. It’s usually not that difficult to figure out, but often excruciatingly difficult to do. I was pretty convinced that sending students home was the right thing to do because if we sent them home prematurely, the cost of being wrong was relatively modest. We would have inconvenienced a lot of people, squandered a lot of resources, and, as an institution, we probably would have taken a reputational hit. But if we kept students here and we were wrong, it was likely that some people would die. When you weigh those two, it’s not a difficult decision. In retrospect, we were right, because, as we suspected, the number of cases in Massachusetts skyrocketed in a very short period of time. The pandemic and its consequences turned out to be far worse than many had anticipated.

GAZETTE: Where are we now?

BACOW: A lot of people have said that we’re through with the pandemic, but the pandemic is not through with us. There are still almost 1,000 new cases a week in Massachusetts and people are still dying. It’s still a public health issue and it could become a bigger public health issue if the virus were to mutate and our ability to protect people through vaccines declined. Time will tell but I am hopeful the pandemic will soon become a thing of the past.

Economically, Harvard has recovered. In fact, the University is probably stronger today than it was going into the pandemic. We were helped by healthy markets, by very loyal alumni who have been generous to us, and by the fact that we did a retirement program to pare costs when times looked tough.

And there have been some silver linings. Faculty learned how to use technology to teach in new ways, a process that might have otherwise taken years. We also learned that not everybody needs to be on campus to do their work efficiently. That’s been helpful to people with small children at home and to those who have eldercare responsibilities. We learned that we can parachute people into a classroom digitally — at effectively zero cost — to enhance learning through guest lecturers who don’t have to get on an airplane in order to participate. We learned that far more students are willing to go to office hours online than are willing to show up at faculty members’ offices.

I would not have wished the pandemic on anybody, but we learned a lot about how to do things differently.

GAZETTE: During your presidency, climate change has been a major point of emphasis. When in your career did you first start to think about it as a global crisis?

BACOW: We had a project at MIT called the Alliance for Global Sustainability, which was a partnership between the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, the University of Tokyo, and MIT. AGS, as we called it, was created in the mid-1990s, around the time I became chair of the faculty. Industry was deeply involved from all three countries. The idea was to collectively examine, understand, and generate policies to deal with major environmental issues of the time, including climate change. Once I became chancellor, I took on responsibility for representing MIT in the alliance. We had a group of faculty, largely economists and atmospheric chemists, who had built a very sophisticated model to estimate the likely long-term impacts and consequences of climate change under a variety of assumptions. I was not involved in building that model or looking at the policy implications, but a lot of my colleagues were. So, we were taking climate change seriously in the early ’90s, and there were faculty, largely on the science side, who were engaged far earlier than that.

GAZETTE: Has Harvard done enough in this area?

BACOW: There’s never enough, given the magnitude of the problem. The issue these days is less whether academic institutions are doing enough and more whether government is doing enough. Ironically, right now, industry is often doing more on its own than government is willing to do. Unfortunately, the issue has become politicized in this country to a far larger extent than it has in others, which has made it difficult to make progress on the policy front.

“The experience that students have today is very different from what I had as an undergraduate when I arrived in Cambridge in 1969.”

GAZETTE: Other themes of your presidency have included a focus on immigration and a commitment to addressing discrimination past and present, including through the Legacy of Slavery report. Did you start the job with a firm sense that these issues would be priorities?

BACOW: Again, challenges present themselves and you have to meet them. I knew that DACA and immigration were going to be important when I took the job, but I didn’t know that in my second year, we’d have a freshman who would be turned away at the border — at Logan Airport — basically because of his ethnicity. That offended me, so we went to bat for Ismail Ajjawi. I never anticipated that the day after we announced we were going to continue to be all remote in the fall, the federal government would announce that any foreign student at an institution that was teaching remotely had to leave the country. I was greatly disturbed by that. I never anticipated that we would have a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and now, Ukraine, where there would be hundreds of thousands of refugees seeking to escape an extraordinarily difficult situation. But because of the experience of my parents, I felt that if we could do something, we should.

You cannot lead unless your leadership is grounded in values that are not just personal but also represent the values of the institution. And I always say that Harvard has a special responsibility to engage in all the major challenges confronting society, in part because we have the capacity, in part because of the important role that we played, literally, in helping this country come into being, in part because of the stature that we enjoy in the higher education community worldwide, and also because in many cases this country looks to us for leadership.

GAZETTE: With the Legacy of Slavery report, was there a sense of initiating a true reckoning with the early history of Harvard and the region? One of the clear takeaways is colonial New England’s deep culpability in slavery and the benefits of slavery.

BACOW: Many of us forget that slavery was legal in Massachusetts until 1783, when the state Constitution was adopted. At the time, Harvard was already 147 years old. The New England economy benefited enormously from the institution of slavery. We created markets that made slavery more profitable in the South. We bought their cheap cotton and increased its value by turning it into textiles, which were sold not just here but abroad. New England banks financed the slave trade. As New England benefited, so did Harvard. I get way too much credit for creating the Presidential Committee on the Legacy of Slavery. Though I did give them their mandate, it started much earlier with Sven Beckert, a faculty member in the History Department, who was interested in what Brown University had done in interrogating their own history of slavery. He conducted a seminar in which students worked to better understand our connection to the institution of slavery. Drew picked up on that, and another group took a deeper look that resulted in the recognition that enslaved people worked at Wadsworth House. When I became president, it was clear that the full story had not been told and that it needed to be told if we were to fulfill our commitment to veritas, the truth.

GAZETTE: What do you see as the University’s main priorities going forward?

BACOW: You should ask Claudine Gay. Each president tries to give voice to the interests and priorities of the faculty, and the University’s priorities should be an integration of the interests of the faculty. But there are times you have to put a stake in the ground and say, “This is where we’re going.” Recognizing the priorities of faculty is not always easy, because every faculty member has a point of view. I’ve already said that I think the University ought to be involved in the great challenges of the day, whether it’s climate change, K-12 education, inequality, the development of AI and its impact on our future, racial justice, the future of democracy — I could go on. I also think that it’s important for us to be able to — and I think this is the job of any academic leader — look over the intellectual horizon and identify fields, disciplines that are evolving into what’s going to be important in 20, 30, 40 years, and then say, “We’re going to invest in those areas.” But every president makes their own decisions and Claudine and her successors will have their own views.

GAZETTE: As far as students of the future, do you see the academic experience changing in any particular way?

BACOW: The only constant at the University is change. The experience that students have today is very different from what I had as an undergraduate when I arrived in Cambridge in 1969. For example, Harvard and Radcliffe are now one. We have achieved gender parity among students enrolled at the College. We are far more ethnically diverse than we were back then. Mental health challenges loom much larger. As students, we were very concerned about a lot of issues, but climate change was not one of them. We were concerned about the Vietnam War, the fight for Civil Rights and women’s rights, among others. Harvard’s curriculum has evolved. Our Schools have evolved. Our campus has evolved. There’s this view that universities never change, but if that were true we would not have survived and thrived for almost 400 years. If you look around, universities are among the most ancient, enduring institutions in the world, and in many cases, the only reason that they have made it this far is because they’ve adapted over time.