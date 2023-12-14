The central question facing the nation’s college and universities, which have been roiled by protests since the deadly surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, is not whether speech should be regulated, but how.
That was the starting point for a group of legal and political scholars gathered Tuesday by Dean Tomiko Brown-Nagin at Harvard Radcliffe Institute. The goal was to clarify how the law defines free speech and speech that can be regulated, and to discuss the balance that institutions of higher education must strike in creating policies that respect personal safety, legal rights, and academic freedom.
“Today’s challenges underscore enduring questions about the appropriate role of institutions of higher education during times of political and social conflict and how the mission, policies, and values of universities intersect with constitutional and statutory law,” said Brown-Nagin, the Daniel P.S. Paul Professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard Law School and professor of history at the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.
The Supreme Court has long held that First Amendment protections do not preclude institutions from imposing limits on speech. They “may, and indeed should, restrict” some types of speech provided they remain neutral and aren’t simply acting because they disapprove of its content, said Nadine Strossen ’72, J.D. ’75, professor emerita at New York Law School and president of the American Civil Liberties Union from 1991-2008.
The court has allowed limits on the time, place, or manner of speech, such as prohibiting disruptions in classrooms or libraries, or speech intended to incite violence. In addition, Strossen said, harassment or bullying, or statements so objectively offensive, severe, and intimidating that they deprive someone of an equal educational or employment opportunity, are also appropriately subject to restriction.
However, she noted, institutions are permitted as a general rule to sanction speakers only if they are making statements directed at specific individuals, not a general group, and their language must constitute what the Supreme Court calls a “true threat,” one that instills “a reasonable and objective fear” in another that they will be subject to physical attack.