The Gazette ran its first story on the coronavirus outbreak on Jan. 30, a Q&A with the Chan School’s Marc Lipsitch outlining what experts knew (and didn’t) about the disease at the time. The picture sharpened in the following weeks. And the deadly pandemic dominated our coverage, touching as it did every part of our lives and shining a harsh spotlight on social, political, and economic inequities. It also had a major role in the two other big stories of the year: the national reckoning over race and the high-stakes presidential election. In addition to all that, there were scientific discoveries, achievements in the arts, academic milestones, and a virtual celebration honoring the Class of 2020. But the larger theme running throughout felt familiar: members of the community rising to challenges and striving to make things better, both on campus and in the wider world, with thoughtfulness and creativity. Here’s a look back at an extraordinary year through a sampling of some of our most-read stories.

COVID-19 hits home

By Colleen Walsh

President Bacow shares his own experience having COVID-19.