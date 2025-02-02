Seniors Ava Pallotta (left) and Jessica Zisk kiss actor Jon Hamm during his roast Friday at Farkas Hall as Hasty Pudding’s 2025 Man of the Year.

Was it a slab of deli meat or the actor Jon Hamm that Elle magazine once described as “having a characteristic Midwestern farm yumminess”? That question was one of several tricky moments in the “Ham or Hamm?” portion of Hasty Pudding’s 2025 Man of the Year ceremony Friday at Farkas Hall. You’re forgiven if you’re stumped.

Hamm, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner known for his work in “Mad Men,” “Fargo,” and the Boston-set crime drama “The Town,” was honored — and roasted — ahead of a preview of Hasty’s 176th production, “101 Damnations.” The theatrical group’s president, Catherine Stanton ’25, and cast vice president, Bernardo de Moura Sequeira ’26, poked fun at the actor’s height, handsomeness, and his relationship with fellow actor Paul Rudd. Hamm was happy to play along, reprising his “Mad Men” role, among other stunts.

Hamm with “The Real Paul Rudd” played by junior Weston Lewin. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer Kissing the Pudding Pot. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer Flanked on stage by Mattea Conforti ’28 (from left), Will Jevon ’27, and Christopher Rivers ’25. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer “Well, now I can say I got into Harvard,” the actor wrote as he signed the guest book. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer Hasty Pudding honorees through the years. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Before the fun, Andrew Farkas ’82, for whom Hasty Pudding’s theater was renamed in 2018, took to the stage to welcome Hamm and to talk up the mission.

“We are an artistic and philanthropic organization whose proceeds from everything go primarily to finance contributions to performing arts-oriented educational institutions around the world,” he said. “We’ve learned that if you give people a stage and you let them write about what it is they want to write about … it does wonders for self-esteem and development, and that is what the Hasty Pudding is all about, helping everybody else while having a wonderful time together and creating art in various forms.”

After the roast, Hamm was asked about the fate of his character in the TV drama “Landman,” whom fans are concerned may not return for a second season. “I’ve said to most of the people that have seen the show, not to give spoilers or anything, but usually, when you’re surrounded by your loved ones on a hospital bed and they’re crying and the machine has a flat line on it, it’s not great.”

He also reflected on “Mad Men,” calling it “a high-water mark in my life and career.” When it comes to his humorous side, the chance to host “Saturday Night Live” was a breakthrough, Hamm said. The show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, “gave me that opportunity, which led to ‘30 Rock,’ which led to ‘Bridesmaids.’ . . . So I’ll be forever grateful to him for that.”

Asked about “The Town,” Hamm insisted that his Boston accent in the Ben Affleck-directed movie was “supposed to be bad.”

“That’s my story and I’m sticking to it,” he said before kissing his Pudding Pot.

Hasty Pudding will honor the 2025 Woman of the Year, Cynthia Erivo, with a roast on Feb. 5.