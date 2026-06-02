Thanks for the memories

Joyful scenes played out across the Yard last Thursday as Harvard hosted its 375th Commencement. As thousands of graduates and their families and friends, as well as dignitaries and volunteers, packed campus to celebrate, our photographers were there to capture the highlights.

Alumni volunteers with the Commencement “Happy Committee” stream from Harvard Hall as they prepare for the festivities. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

The Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums — dressed in Revolutionary-era military garb and led here by staffer John Nichols — join the procession in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer The Harvard University Band helps set the tempo. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

President Alan Garber greets guests. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Commencement speaker Conan O’Brien works the crowd on the way to the stage. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

The Class of 2026 cheers under banners and shields. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Peter J. Koutoujian, Sheriff of Middlesex County, calls the meeting to order. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer College graduates Emma de Jong (from left), Said El Kadi, Andrew Zonneveld, and Tolu Ademola. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Sanjna Rajagopalan ’26 sings “America the Beautiful.” Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Kiesse Nanor (clockwise from left) delivers the Latin Oration; Andrew O’Donohue, the Graduate English Address; and Noah Eckstein, the Senior English Address. Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Dean of the Faculty of Law John C.P. Goldberg presents degree candidates. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer Many graduates personalized their mortarboards. Photo by Grace DuVal

Honorands Noel Malcolm (from left), Peggy Noonan, and Geoffrey Hinton. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer Honorand Audra McDonald reacts to a surprise musical performance of her song “Wheels of a Dream.” Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduates display tokens that symbolize the Schools, including the T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s signature plastic hands and the Law School’s gavels. Photos by Grace DuVal

Nyah Joudeh (left) shouts to the stage for Conan O’Brien to give her fellow College graduate Bernardo Sequeira a writing job. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer Comedian Conan O’Brien gives the Commencement address. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

The Graduate School of Design contingent makes some noise. Photo by Grace DuVal

Divinity School students wave ribbons. Photo by Grace DuVal Law School graduate Tia Patrick (center) celebrates. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Following the ceremony, Conan O’Brien walks the steps of Widener Library. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

The Lowell House tower rises above the courtyard packed with graduates and their loved ones for the House luncheon and degree conferral ceremony. Photo by Grace DuVal

Dunster House residents also gather back “home” to collect their diplomas. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer Family and friends express pride in the graduates. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer