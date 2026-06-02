Graduates are seen through the windows of Sever Hall sitting in Tercentenary Theatre with the steeple of Memorial Church rising into the sky.

Harvard’s 375th Commencement takes place in Tercentenary Theatre. 

Photo by Grace DuVal

Campus & Community

Thanks for the memories

Veasey Conway

Harvard Staff Photographer

3 min read

Photo highlights from Harvard’s 375th Commencement

Joyful scenes played out across the Yard last Thursday as Harvard hosted its 375th Commencement. As thousands of graduates and their families and friends, as well as dignitaries and volunteers, packed campus to celebrate, our photographers were there to capture the highlights. 

Marshals gather outside Harvard Hall.

Alumni volunteers with the Commencement “Happy Committee” stream from Harvard Hall as they prepare for the festivities. 

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

John Nichols, a Harvard employee, leads his group, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums, into Harvard Yard

The Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums — dressed in Revolutionary-era military garb and led here by staffer John Nichols — join the procession in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary. 

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

The drummer from the Harvard University Band processes past.

The Harvard University Band helps set the tempo. 

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard President Alan Garber waves to attendees as he passes Widener Library.

President Alan Garber greets guests. 

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Conan O’Brien (pictured) processes to Tercentenary Theatre.

Commencement speaker Conan O’Brien works the crowd on the way to the stage. 

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduates celebrate in the Yard.

The Class of 2026 cheers under banners and shields. 

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Peter J. Koutoujian, Sheriff of Middlesex County, calling the meeting to order.

Peter J. Koutoujian, Sheriff of Middlesex County, calls the meeting to order. 

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Emma de Jong ’26 (from second from left), Said El Kadi ’26, Andrew Zonneveld ’26, and Tolu Ademola ’26 celebrate graduating.

College graduates Emma de Jong (from left), Said El Kadi, Andrew Zonneveld, and Tolu Ademola. 

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Sanjna Rajagopalan ’26 singing America the Beautiful.

Sanjna Rajagopalan ’26 sings “America the Beautiful.” 

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Kiesse Nanor (pictured) delivers the Latin Oration.
Andrew O’Donohue (pictured) delivers the Graduate English Address.
Noah Eckstein (pictured) before delivering the Senior English Address.
Kiesse Nanor (clockwise from left) delivers the Latin Oration; Andrew O’Donohue, the Graduate English Address; and Noah Eckstein, the Senior English Address. Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Dean of the Faculty of Law John Goldberg (pictured) delivers the presentation of degree candidates.

Dean of the Faculty of Law John C.P. Goldberg presents degree candidates. 

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

A graduate wears a customized mortarboard.

Many graduates personalized their mortarboards. 

Photo by Grace DuVal

Honorands Noel Malcolm (from left), Peggy Noonan, and Geoffrey Hinton are pictured during their conferral.

Honorands Noel Malcolm (from left), Peggy Noonan, and Geoffrey Hinton. 

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Audra McDonald reacts to a surprise musical performance of “Wheels of a Dream.”

Honorand Audra McDonald reacts to a surprise musical performance of her song “Wheels of a Dream.” 

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduates exit Sever Hall.
Graduates from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health celebrate with hand clappers.
Graduates of Harvard Law School wave ceremonial gavels.
Graduates display tokens that symbolize the Schools, including the T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s signature plastic hands and the Law School’s gavels. Photos by Grace DuVal

Nyah Joudeh (left) shouts to the stage and pleads to Conan O’Brien for a job in the biz for her friend Bernardo Sequeira.

Nyah Joudeh (left) shouts to the stage for Conan O’Brien to give her fellow College graduate Bernardo Sequeira a writing job. 

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Conan O’Brien delivering the Commencement Address.

Comedian Conan O’Brien gives the Commencement address. 

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduates from Harvard Graduate School of Design celebrate.

The Graduate School of Design contingent makes some noise. 

Photo by Grace DuVal

Graduates from Harvard Divinity School celebrate with hand clappers.

Divinity School students wave ribbons. 

Photo by Grace DuVal

Harvard Law School graduate Tia Patrick (center) cheers as her school is recognized.

Law School graduate Tia Patrick (center) celebrates. 

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Conan O’Brien walks the steps of Widener Library.

Following the ceremony, Conan O’Brien walks the steps of Widener Library. 

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

The tower of Lowell House rises above family and friends gathered in the courtyard for House Ceremonies.

The Lowell House tower rises above the courtyard packed with graduates and their loved ones for the House luncheon and degree conferral ceremony. 

Photo by Grace DuVal

A graduate waves during a ceremony for the Class of 2026 at Dunster House.

Dunster House residents also gather back “home” to collect their diplomas. 

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

A graduate embraces a family member during a ceremony for graduates from the Class of 2026, at Dunster House.

Family and friends express pride in the graduates. 

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduates pose with their family and friends while loved ones take photos.

A big Lowell House group photo commemorates the day. 

Photo by Grace DuVal

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