Thanks for the memories

Joyful scenes played out across the Yard last Thursday as Harvard hosted its 375th Commencement. As thousands of graduates and their families and friends, as well as dignitaries and volunteers, packed campus to celebrate, our photographers were there to capture the highlights.
Alumni volunteers with the Commencement “Happy Committee” stream from Harvard Hall as they prepare for the festivities.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
The Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums — dressed in Revolutionary-era military garb and led here by staffer John Nichols — join the procession in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary.
Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
The Harvard University Band helps set the tempo.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
President Alan Garber greets guests.
Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
Commencement speaker Conan O’Brien works the crowd on the way to the stage.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
The Class of 2026 cheers under banners and shields.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Peter J. Koutoujian, Sheriff of Middlesex County, calls the meeting to order.
Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
College graduates Emma de Jong (from left), Said El Kadi, Andrew Zonneveld, and Tolu Ademola.
Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
Sanjna Rajagopalan ’26 sings “America the Beautiful.”
Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
Kiesse Nanor (clockwise from left) delivers the Latin Oration; Andrew O’Donohue, the Graduate English Address; and Noah Eckstein, the Senior English Address. Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Dean of the Faculty of Law John C.P. Goldberg presents degree candidates.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Many graduates personalized their mortarboards.
Photo by Grace DuVal
Honorands Noel Malcolm (from left), Peggy Noonan, and Geoffrey Hinton.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Honorand Audra McDonald reacts to a surprise musical performance of her song “Wheels of a Dream.”
Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
Graduates display tokens that symbolize the Schools, including the T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s signature plastic hands and the Law School’s gavels. Photos by Grace DuVal
Nyah Joudeh (left) shouts to the stage for Conan O’Brien to give her fellow College graduate Bernardo Sequeira a writing job.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Comedian Conan O’Brien gives the Commencement address.
Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer
The Graduate School of Design contingent makes some noise.
Photo by Grace DuVal
Divinity School students wave ribbons.
Photo by Grace DuVal
Law School graduate Tia Patrick (center) celebrates.
Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
Following the ceremony, Conan O’Brien walks the steps of Widener Library.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
The Lowell House tower rises above the courtyard packed with graduates and their loved ones for the House luncheon and degree conferral ceremony.
Photo by Grace DuVal
Dunster House residents also gather back “home” to collect their diplomas.
Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
Family and friends express pride in the graduates.
Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer
A big Lowell House group photo commemorates the day.
Photo by Grace DuVal