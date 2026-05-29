Harvard awards 10,143 degrees

Part of the Commencement 2026 series A collection of features and graduate profiles covering Harvard’s 375th Commencement.

On Thursday, the University awarded a total of 10,143 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 1,661 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2025, and February, and May 2026.

Harvard College

1,661 degrees

1,603 Bachelor of Arts

58 Bachelor of Science

Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

1,570 degrees

575 Master of Arts

265 Master of Science

13 Master of Engineering

717 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

783 degrees

360 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)

58 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)

13 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)

246 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)

30 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with GSD)

76 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Business School

956 degrees

821 Master in Business Administration

60 Master in Business Administration with Distinction

49 Master in Business Administration with High Distinction

26 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Divinity School

146 degrees

49 Master of Divinity

88 Master of Theological Studies

9 Master of Religion and Public Life

Harvard Law School

802 degrees

187 Master of Laws

608 Doctor of Law

7 Doctor of Juridical Science

Harvard Kennedy School

632 degrees

66 Master in Public Administration

202 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)

78 Master in Public Administration in International Development

267 Master in Public Policy

3 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)

14 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)

2 Ph.D. in Social Policy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Design

356 degrees

75 Master of Architecture

28 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

71 Master in Design Studies

66 Master in Landscape Architecture

1 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

44 Master in Urban Planning

6 Doctor of Design

30 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)

35 Master in Real Estate

Harvard Graduate School of Education

733 degrees

699 Master of Education

17 Doctor of Education Leadership

17 Doctor of Education/Philosophy

Harvard Medical School

459 degrees

105 Master in Medical Science

156 Doctor of Medicine

198 Master of Science

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

52 degrees

13 Master of Medical Sciences

4 Doctor of Medical Sciences

35 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

567 degrees

366 Master of Public Health

176 Master of Science

17 Master in Health Care Management

8 Doctor of Public Health

Harvard Extension School

1,426 degrees