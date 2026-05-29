Harvard awards 10,143 degrees
Totals reflect the 2025-26 academic year
Part of the Commencement 2026 series
A collection of features and graduate profiles covering Harvard’s 375th Commencement.
On Thursday, the University awarded a total of 10,143 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.
Harvard College granted a total of 1,661 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.
All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
All figures include degrees awarded in November 2025, and February, and May 2026.
Harvard College
1,661 degrees
- 1,603 Bachelor of Arts
- 58 Bachelor of Science
Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
1,570 degrees
- 575 Master of Arts
- 265 Master of Science
- 13 Master of Engineering
- 717 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
783 degrees
- 360 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)
- 58 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)
- 13 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)
- 246 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)
- 30 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with GSD)
- 76 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Business School
956 degrees
- 821 Master in Business Administration
- 60 Master in Business Administration with Distinction
- 49 Master in Business Administration with High Distinction
- 26 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Divinity School
146 degrees
- 49 Master of Divinity
- 88 Master of Theological Studies
- 9 Master of Religion and Public Life
Harvard Law School
802 degrees
- 187 Master of Laws
- 608 Doctor of Law
- 7 Doctor of Juridical Science
Harvard Kennedy School
632 degrees
- 66 Master in Public Administration
- 202 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
- 78 Master in Public Administration in International Development
- 267 Master in Public Policy
- 3 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)
- 14 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)
- 2 Ph.D. in Social Policy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Design
356 degrees
75 Master of Architecture
28 Master of Architecture in Urban Design
71 Master in Design Studies
66 Master in Landscape Architecture
1 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design
44 Master in Urban Planning
6 Doctor of Design
30 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)
35 Master in Real Estate
Harvard Graduate School of Education
733 degrees
- 699 Master of Education
- 17 Doctor of Education Leadership
- 17 Doctor of Education/Philosophy
Harvard Medical School
459 degrees
- 105 Master in Medical Science
- 156 Doctor of Medicine
- 198 Master of Science
Harvard School of Dental Medicine
52 degrees
- 13 Master of Medical Sciences
- 4 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 35 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
567 degrees
- 366 Master of Public Health
- 176 Master of Science
- 17 Master in Health Care Management
- 8 Doctor of Public Health
Harvard Extension School
1,426 degrees
- 136 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
- 1,290 Masters of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies