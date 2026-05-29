Campus & Community

Harvard awards 10,143 degrees

Harvard Law School graduates

Graduates attending Harvard University’s 375th Commencement Exercises.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

3 min read

Totals reflect the 2025-26 academic year

A collection of features and graduate profiles covering Harvard’s 375th Commencement.

On Thursday, the University awarded a total of 10,143 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 1,661 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2025, and February, and May 2026.

Harvard College
1,661 degrees

  • 1,603 Bachelor of Arts
  • 58 Bachelor of Science

Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
1,570 degrees

  • 575 Master of Arts
  • 265 Master of Science
  • 13 Master of Engineering
  • 717 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
783 degrees

  • 360 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)
  • 58 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)
  • 13 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)
  • 246 Master of Science (conferred by GSAS)
  • 30 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with GSD)
  • 76 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Business School
956 degrees

  • 821 Master in Business Administration
  • 60 Master in Business Administration with Distinction
  • 49 Master in Business Administration with High Distinction
  • 26 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Divinity School
146 degrees

  • 49 Master of Divinity
  • 88 Master of Theological Studies
  • 9 Master of Religion and Public Life

Harvard Law School
802 degrees

  • 187 Master of Laws
  • 608 Doctor of Law
  • 7 Doctor of Juridical Science

Harvard Kennedy School
632 degrees

  • 66 Master in Public Administration
  • 202 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
  • 78 Master in Public Administration in International Development
  • 267 Master in Public Policy
  • 3 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)
  • 14 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)
  • 2 Ph.D. in Social Policy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Design
356 degrees

75 Master of Architecture

28 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

71 Master in Design Studies

66 Master in Landscape Architecture

1 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

44 Master in Urban Planning

6 Doctor of Design

30 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)

35 Master in Real Estate

Harvard Graduate School of Education
733 degrees

  • 699 Master of Education
  • 17 Doctor of Education Leadership
  • 17 Doctor of Education/Philosophy

Harvard Medical School
459 degrees

  • 105 Master in Medical Science
  • 156 Doctor of Medicine
  • 198 Master of Science

Harvard School of Dental Medicine
52 degrees

  • 13 Master of Medical Sciences
  • 4 Doctor of Medical Sciences
  • 35 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
567 degrees

  • 366 Master of Public Health
  • 176 Master of Science
  • 17 Master in Health Care Management
  • 8 Doctor of Public Health

Harvard Extension School
1,426 degrees

  • 136 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
  • 1,290 Masters of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies

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