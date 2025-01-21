“Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo has been named the recipient of the 2025 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Award, Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced on Tuesday.

From Erivo’s celebrated performances in the film “Harriet” and Broadway’s “The Color Purple” to her recently critically acclaimed role as Elphaba in Universal’s “Wicked: Part One,” the Pudding is proud to celebrate her truly unique and impactful presence in the world of entertainment, said organizers.

Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. Erivo will guest star in the second season of “Poker Face,” Peacock’s critically acclaimed series starring Natasha Lyonne.

“We are holding space for Cynthia Erivo’s arrival,” said Hannah Frazer, Man and Woman of the Year events coordinator. “We’re sweeping out our broomstick closets and prepping some wicked smart humor as we eagerly await her in February. Before she flies off with her Pudding Pot, she’ll have to work a little magic to earn it.”

“Looks like someone might need to hold Cynthia’s hand — or finger — during this roast,” joked Hasty Pudding producer Daisy Nussbaum. “That said, we promise not to be as mean as the wizard. By the end, she’ll be the one who’s truly popular with the crowd.”

The Woman of the Year Award is Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ oldest honor, bestowed annually on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment. Established in 1951, the prize has been given to many notable and talented entertainers including Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and most recently Annette Bening, the 74th Woman of the Year. The Hasty Pudding Theatricals is a program of The Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals will host a celebratory roast for Erivo on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m., after which she will be presented with her Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall, the Hasty Pudding’s historic home in Harvard Square since 1888. A press conference will follow the presentation at 7:20 p.m. Afterward, Erivo will attend a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 176th production “101 Damnations.”