Recalling a year of quantum computing and Commencement, a black hole and a big statue on campus, South Pole life and sustainable commuting.

Campus life

By Christina Pazzanese

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the graduating class to “to embrace new beginnings” and take nothing for granted.

By Jill Radsken

An interactive look at the two worlds of professional race-car driver Aurora Straus ’22.

By Aaron Goldman

Hanging with first-years as they learn where they’ll live next.

By John Powers

Its early history entwines with that of the game itself.

By Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite

First-year students reflected on their College essays.

By Jill Radsken

Harvard first-year Crystal Wang and Harvard police officer Chuck Marren re-create a photo from 15 years ago when they first met.

By Brett Milano

Extension School student Sergio Lopez’s recovery after three heart attacks shows the undeniable spirit of a Navy SEAL.

Real-world discovery

By Peter Reuell

A global team of astronomers, led by Harvard scientists, captured an image of a black hole for the first time.

By Christina Pazzanese

Graduate design students ponder how to protect Provincetown while retaining its charm.

By Alvin Powell

Nutrition Department chair Frank Hu clears up the confusion over red meat recommendations.

By Peter Reuell

A study showed students in “active learning” classrooms learn more than they think.

By Clea Simon

Research suggests gut microbes adapt quickly to changes in diet and preparation, particularly in starchy vegetables.

By Liz Mineo

A look at what makes a “master parent.”

By Alvin Powell

Harvard Quantum Initiative Co-Director Mikhail Lukin weighs in on the prospects for next-generation, super-fast computing.

By Peter Reuell

Using tools makes these crows happy.

Year in Pictures

By Harvard Staff Photographers

Portraits of embraces, laughs, goodbyes, cheers, and triumphs.

By Rose Lincoln

Incoming medical and dental students thank those who helped along the way.

By Kris Snibbe

By scooter and skateboard and bicycle: the sustainable commutes of Harvard faculty and staff.

By Jon Chase

Capturing the poignancy of autumn.

By Stephanie Mitchell

Focusing in on the star of the Yard, the John Harvard Statue.

Making a list

By William Cannon and Rose Lincoln

People from the University community share their favorite spots on campus.

By Lian Parsons

Summer reading suggestions from faculty and staff.

By Juan Siliezar

A definitive guide to the 19 designs on oars of University teams and clubs.

Long reads

By Colleen Walsh

Harvard President Larry Bacow reflects on his first year at the helm.

By Juan Siliezar

Harvard researchers detail what it’s like to live and work at the South Pole.

By Christina Pazzanese

Law professor Jack Goldsmith tries to solve the mystery of the disappearance — and to clear his stepfather’s name.

By Alvin Powell

Bruce Donoff examines his 28 years as dean of the School of Dental Medicine.

By Liz Mineo

Following Rachel Gilchrist ’20, a guide with the gift of gab on a historical tour of campus.