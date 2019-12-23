Recalling a year of quantum computing and Commencement, a black hole and a big statue on campus, South Pole life and sustainable commuting.

Campus life

Angela Merkel speaks at Harvard.

Merkel advises graduates: Break the walls that hem you in

By Christina Pazzanese

German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the graduating class to “to embrace new beginnings” and take nothing for granted.

Illustration for Thumbelina.Split screen of Aurora Straus, half, in her racing gear and at Harvard.

Life in the fast lane

By Jill Radsken

An interactive look at the two worlds of professional race-car driver Aurora Straus ’22.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Rocking the House(s)

By Aaron Goldman

Hanging with first-years as they learn where they’ll live next.

Illustration for Thumbelina.Football players.

Why Harvard football still matters

By John Powers

Its early history entwines with that of the game itself.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Application essay.

How I wrote my Harvard essay

By Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite

First-year students reflected on their College essays.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Good cop, nice cop

By Jill Radsken

Harvard first-year Crystal Wang and Harvard police officer Chuck Marren re-create a photo from 15 years ago when they first met.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Sergio Lopez with his tutor.

A Navy SEAL who cheated death finds his voice

By Brett Milano

Extension School student Sergio Lopez’s recovery after three heart attacks shows the undeniable spirit of a Navy SEAL.

Real-world discovery

black hole.

Seeing the unseeable

By Peter Reuell

A global team of astronomers, led by Harvard scientists, captured an image of a black hole for the first time.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Sunset in Provincetown.

Protecting P-town

By Christina Pazzanese

Graduate design students ponder how to protect Provincetown while retaining its charm.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Professor Frank Hu.

Is eating red meat OK, after all? Probably not

By Alvin Powell

Nutrition Department chair Frank Hu clears up the confusion over red meat recommendations.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Two students studying together in a lecture hall.

Lessons in learning

By Peter Reuell

A study showed students in “active learning” classrooms learn more than they think.

Illustration for Thumbelina.Rachel Carmody

You are what you eat — and how you cook it

By Clea Simon

Research suggests gut microbes adapt quickly to changes in diet and preparation, particularly in starchy vegetables.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Ronald Ferguson.

Raising successful kids

By Liz Mineo

A look at what makes a “master parent.”

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Mikhail Lukin.

Riding the quantum computing ‘wave’

By Alvin Powell

Harvard Quantum Initiative Co-Director Mikhail Lukin weighs in on the prospects for next-generation, super-fast computing.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Crow using a stick.

Clever crows

By Peter Reuell

Using tools makes these crows happy.

Year in Pictures

Commencement proceedings.

Shining Commencement moments, captured

By Harvard Staff Photographers

Portraits of embraces, laughs, goodbyes, cheers, and triumphs.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

LaShyra “Lash” Nolen.

‘The first superhero that I ever came to know’

By Rose Lincoln

Incoming medical and dental students thank those who helped along the way.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Family on scooters and skateboards.

The path to sustainable commuting

By Kris Snibbe

By scooter and skateboard and bicycle: the sustainable commutes of Harvard faculty and staff.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Autumn leaves.

The season of the soul

By Jon Chase

Capturing the poignancy of autumn.

Illustration for Thumbelina.John Harvard statue feet.

Big statue on campus

By Stephanie Mitchell

Focusing in on the star of the Yard, the John Harvard Statue.

Making a list

Harvard Square.

Places we love

By William Cannon and Rose Lincoln

People from the University community share their favorite spots on campus.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Stack of books on a beach.

Need a book for your beach bag?

By Lian Parsons

Summer reading suggestions from faculty and staff.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Rowing blades.

Blades of glory

By Juan Siliezar

A definitive guide to the 19 designs on oars of University teams and clubs.

Long reads

Larry and Adele Bacow.

Reflections of a president, one year in

By Colleen Walsh

Harvard President Larry Bacow reflects on his first year at the helm.

Illustration for Thumbelina.

Northern lights.

Life on the ice

By Juan Siliezar

Harvard researchers detail what it’s like to live and work at the South Pole.

Illustration for Thumbelina.James Hoffa.

A new hunt for Jimmy Hoffa

By Christina Pazzanese

Law professor Jack Goldsmith tries to solve the mystery of the disappearance — and to clear his stepfather’s name.

Illustration for Thumbelina.Bruce Donoff.

’Integrating oral health and primary care can really help the health of this nation and of the world’

By Alvin Powell

Bruce Donoff examines his 28 years as dean of the School of Dental Medicine.

Illustration for Thumbelina.Rachel Gilchrist faces tour group in Harvard Yard.

Three lies and lots of truths on campus

By Liz Mineo

Following Rachel Gilchrist ’20, a guide with the gift of gab on a historical tour of campus.