Recalling a year of quantum computing and Commencement, a black hole and a big statue on campus, South Pole life and sustainable commuting.
Campus life
Merkel advises graduates: Break the walls that hem you in
By Christina Pazzanese
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged the graduating class to “to embrace new beginnings” and take nothing for granted.
Life in the fast lane
By Jill Radsken
An interactive look at the two worlds of professional race-car driver Aurora Straus ’22.
Rocking the House(s)
By Aaron Goldman
Hanging with first-years as they learn where they’ll live next.
Why Harvard football still matters
By John Powers
Its early history entwines with that of the game itself.
How I wrote my Harvard essay
By Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite
First-year students reflected on their College essays.
Good cop, nice cop
By Jill Radsken
Harvard first-year Crystal Wang and Harvard police officer Chuck Marren re-create a photo from 15 years ago when they first met.
A Navy SEAL who cheated death finds his voice
By Brett Milano
Extension School student Sergio Lopez’s recovery after three heart attacks shows the undeniable spirit of a Navy SEAL.
Real-world discovery
Seeing the unseeable
By Peter Reuell
A global team of astronomers, led by Harvard scientists, captured an image of a black hole for the first time.
Protecting P-town
By Christina Pazzanese
Graduate design students ponder how to protect Provincetown while retaining its charm.
Is eating red meat OK, after all? Probably not
By Alvin Powell
Nutrition Department chair Frank Hu clears up the confusion over red meat recommendations.
Lessons in learning
By Peter Reuell
A study showed students in “active learning” classrooms learn more than they think.
You are what you eat — and how you cook it
By Clea Simon
Research suggests gut microbes adapt quickly to changes in diet and preparation, particularly in starchy vegetables.
Raising successful kids
By Liz Mineo
A look at what makes a “master parent.”
Riding the quantum computing ‘wave’
By Alvin Powell
Harvard Quantum Initiative Co-Director Mikhail Lukin weighs in on the prospects for next-generation, super-fast computing.
Clever crows
By Peter Reuell
Using tools makes these crows happy.
Year in Pictures
Shining Commencement moments, captured
By Harvard Staff Photographers
Portraits of embraces, laughs, goodbyes, cheers, and triumphs.
‘The first superhero that I ever came to know’
By Rose Lincoln
Incoming medical and dental students thank those who helped along the way.
The path to sustainable commuting
By Kris Snibbe
By scooter and skateboard and bicycle: the sustainable commutes of Harvard faculty and staff.
The season of the soul
By Jon Chase
Capturing the poignancy of autumn.
Big statue on campus
By Stephanie Mitchell
Focusing in on the star of the Yard, the John Harvard Statue.
Making a list
Places we love
By William Cannon and Rose Lincoln
People from the University community share their favorite spots on campus.
Need a book for your beach bag?
By Lian Parsons
Summer reading suggestions from faculty and staff.
Blades of glory
By Juan Siliezar
A definitive guide to the 19 designs on oars of University teams and clubs.
Long reads
Reflections of a president, one year in
By Colleen Walsh
Harvard President Larry Bacow reflects on his first year at the helm.
Life on the ice
By Juan Siliezar
Harvard researchers detail what it’s like to live and work at the South Pole.
A new hunt for Jimmy Hoffa
By Christina Pazzanese
Law professor Jack Goldsmith tries to solve the mystery of the disappearance — and to clear his stepfather’s name.
’Integrating oral health and primary care can really help the health of this nation and of the world’
By Alvin Powell
Bruce Donoff examines his 28 years as dean of the School of Dental Medicine.
Three lies and lots of truths on campus
By Liz Mineo
Following Rachel Gilchrist ’20, a guide with the gift of gab on a historical tour of campus.
The Daily Gazette
Sign up for daily emails to get the latest Harvard news.