No Image Available

Go, Went, Gone

 By: Jenny Erpenbeck  Category: Fiction  Published: 2017 More Details
 Description:

Recommended by Alexander Rehding, Fanny Peabody Professor of Music, Department of Music

Jenny Erpenbeck’s “Go, Went, Gone” is a novel that zooms in on the plight of African refugees in contemporary Europe. Their stories are reflected through the character of Richard, a retired East German academic steeped in Western culture and history; he turns his life around to help, support, and understand these men who initially appear — in every sense — alien to him. A story like this could so easily degrade into sentimental drivel, but Erpenbeck’s cool and nuanced writing makes it a riveting, haunting, unforgettable read.

