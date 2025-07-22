Miracles and Wonder: The Historical Mystery of Jesus

Description:

Recommended by Bob Waldinger, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Director of the Center for Psychodynamic Therapy and Research at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development

I was raised Jewish and I’m a Zen person now, but I’ve always been fascinated with the idea of Jesus, how much was built up around this person. Elaine Pagels is fascinated with the history: what we know about this man and what he did, and why things developed the way they did in terms of religious beliefs and the various stories about him.