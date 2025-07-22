The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War

Description:

Recommended by Bob Waldinger, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Director of the Center for Psychodynamic Therapy and Research at Massachusetts General Hospital, and Director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development

It’s like a John le Carre book, but it’s true. It’s about a KGB agent who started spying for Britain in the 1970s and 1980s. He was an incredibly valuable spy, and he risked a whole lot, but he became so disillusioned with the Soviet System that he wanted to turn. The book is about the ins and outs of his life, how the British worked with him.