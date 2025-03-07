No Image Available

Colonization and the Wampanoag Story

 By: Linda Coombs  Category: Nonfiction  Published: 2023 More Details
 Description:

Recommended by Jordan Clark (Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah), executive director, Harvard University Native American Program

This is an amazing book that clearly lays out the history and culture of the Wampanoag People and puts into context the impacts of colonization. The thing I love most about this book is the structure, the pre-contact and post-contact experience is clearly delineated. Readers get a fuller and more complex picture of history in Massachusetts. The book centers Native Voice and shows the expertise and skill held by a culture and people that is often disregarded and forgotten.

 

Back to all books

You might like

Trending

  1. Health

    A dietary swap that could lengthen your life?

    Study finds replacing butter with plant-based oils cuts premature death risk by 17 percent

    4 min read

  2. Health

    How much sleep do you need?

    And what you can do to get it

    3 min read

  3. Nation & World

    Think top 1% benefit most from U.S. inequity? Maybe not.

    Book by Musa al-Gharbi argues left-leaning knowledge workers in education, law, media voice support of social justice but have conflicts of interest

    5 min read