Colonization and the Wampanoag Story

Recommended by Jordan Clark (Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah), executive director, Harvard University Native American Program

This is an amazing book that clearly lays out the history and culture of the Wampanoag People and puts into context the impacts of colonization. The thing I love most about this book is the structure, the pre-contact and post-contact experience is clearly delineated. Readers get a fuller and more complex picture of history in Massachusetts. The book centers Native Voice and shows the expertise and skill held by a culture and people that is often disregarded and forgotten.