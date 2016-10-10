The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel was awarded today.

Harvard Professor Oliver Hart, the Andrew E. Furer Professor of Economics, is one of two recipients of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Hart shares the award with Bengt Holmstrom of the Massachusetts of Technology, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced this morning.

Hart works mainly on contract theory, the theory of the firm, corporate finance, and law and economics. His research centers on the roles that ownership structure and contractual arrangements play in the governance and boundaries of corporations. He has been at Harvard since 1993.

In 2013, Martin Karplus ’51, the Theodore William Richards Professor of Chemistry Emeritus at Harvard, received the Nobel Prize in chemistry “for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems.” The 83-year-old, Vienna-born theoretical chemist shared the Nobel Prize with two others: Michael Levitt of Stanford University and Arieh Warshel of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

With Hart’s award, 49 current and former Harvard faculty members have now received Nobels for wide-ranging work, including the tissue culture breakthrough that led to creation of the polio vaccine, negotiations that led to an armistice in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, the first description of the structure of DNA, pioneering procedures for organ transplants, the development of gross national product as a measure of national economic change, poetry, and much more.

In 2012, Alvin E. Roth, a Harvard economist whose practical applications of mathematical theories have transformed markets ranging from public school assignments to kidney donations to medical resident job placements, won the Nobel economics prize.

Prior to that, in 2009, Jack Szostak, a genetics professor at Harvard Medical School and Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine. Szostak’s work not only revealed a key cellular function, but also illuminated processes involved in disease and aging.

In 2007, Eric S. Maskin ’72, Ph.D. ’76, won Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Maskin was recognized (along with Leonid Hurwicz and Roger B. Myerson) “for having laid the foundations of mechanism design theory.”

In 2005, physicist Roy Glauber won for his work on the nature and behavior of light, and Thomas Schelling won in economics for work on conflict and cooperation in game theory. Previous winners in the new millennium include Linda Buck in physiology or medicine in 2004, Riccardo Giacconi in physics in 2002, and A. Michael Spence in economics in 2001.

