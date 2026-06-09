‘Be the superhero you wish to become’

Part of the Commencement 2026 series A collection of features and graduate profiles covering Harvard’s 375th Commencement.

Under clear skies and a hot sun, thousands of alumni and friends from around the world converged on campus on June 5 for the fifth annual Harvard Alumni Day.

The celebration honored graduates from every School and class year. Held in tandem with the Harvard and Radcliffe College reunions and a range of other alumni events, the day drew more than 9,000 participants, with a main program that featured musical performances, the conferral of Harvard Medals, remarks from President Alan Garber ’77, Ph.D. ’82, and a keynote address from Jonny Kim, M.D. ’16, a decorated Navy SEAL, physician, and former NASA astronaut.

The main program opened with the traditional alumni parade from the Old Yard to Tercentenary Theatre, led by the chief marshal of alumni, Alejandra Casillas ’01, M.D. ’05, and the two oldest alumni in attendance, Linda Cabot Black, Radcliffe ’51, and William “Bill” Dubey ’46.

After Sheriff of Middlesex County Peter J. Koutoujian, M.P.A. ’03, called the program to order, outgoing Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) president Will Makris, Ed.M. ’00, reflected on the support he received from faculty, his husband, and friends during his time at Harvard.

“I did not get here alone,” he said, adding that the alumni connections he’s made over the years have further enhanced his life. “We are members of a global community. We are intellectually curious. We believe in the promise of higher education. And we support Harvard and the defense of Veritas,” he said.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Makris also introduced incoming HAA president David Battat ’91, noting he “embodies what it means to be an ambassador and a true Harvard citizen” and will serve the alumni community well.

Sarah Karmon, HAA executive director and associate vice president of alumni affairs and development, spoke next, applauding alumni volunteers, class officers, and reunion committees for their work in shaping this year’s celebrations.

“When I look out at this gathering, what I see is connection, resilience, and a remarkable willingness to show up for each other,” she said.

Alumni members of the Harvard Din & Tonics, Harvard Glee Club, Harvard-Radcliffe Collegium Musicum, Harvard University Choir, Kuumba Singers of Harvard College, Radcliffe Choral Society, and Radcliffe Pitches then sang “Radcliffe, Now We Rise to Greet Thee.”

President Alan Garber greets the eldest alumna and alumnus in attendance, Linda Cabot Black ’51 and William Dubey ’46. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

In his address, Garber underscored the array of accomplishments achieved by faculty, students, and alumni in the last year alone.

“The excellence that exists among us — the good that it does in the world — makes me optimistic about the future, even when so many beliefs we had about the future have been shaken,” he said.

Recent efforts to nurture open inquiry and constructive dialogue across campus have bolstered this excellence, Garber noted.

“Community drives our mission,” Garber added, “and makes it possible for each of us to do more good in the world than we could ever hope to do alone.”

Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

After a performance of “What a Wonderful World” on piano by Max Jepsen ’26, Garber awarded Harvard Medals to Thomas A. Dingman ’67, Ed.M. ’73, Deborah Kaufman Goldfine ’85, and Walter H. Morris Jr. ’73, M.B.A. ’75, for their extraordinary service to the University.

Dressed in his blue NASA flight suit, Kim took to the podium, thanking his fellow alumni and giving a quick shoutout to Navy veteran Dubey — “from one sailor to another” — to congratulate him on his 101st birthday.

Reflecting on a career that has taken him from emergency rooms to more than 100 combat missions and the International Space Station, Kim, the son of Korean immigrants, said that as a child it was his love of comic book superheroes that sparked his interest in a life of public service.

But he soon learned the danger of the “solo hero myth.” Facing difficult, sometimes life-and-death problems, “true strength is found in recognizing you cannot do this alone,” Kim said. And with that realization comes lessons on connection.

“True superpowers don’t require us to put armor on; they require us to take our armor off,” he said. “Extending grace and understanding to others is how we recognize our shared emotional existence and begin to build human connection.

“Be the superhero you wish to become,” Kim told his fellow alumni, urging them to lead with their hearts and embrace empathy.

Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

To cap the program, the alumni singers returned to the stage for a performance of “Fair Harvard.”

The crowd then headed to a party in Harvard Yard to celebrate with games, photo opportunities, and food and beverage trucks.

The afternoon also featured a variety of symposia, including alumni-led sessions on storytelling, public service, and the American Revolution, as well as sessions hosted by the Kempner Institute for the Study of Natural and Artificial Intelligence, the Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability, and the American Repertory Theater.

Alumni also enjoyed Shared Interest Group meetups and open houses at the Radcliffe Institute, Harvard University Archives, and Harvard Art Museums.

Next year’s Harvard Alumni Day will be held on Friday, June 4, 2027.