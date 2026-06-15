Harvard employees are celebrated for outstanding service in a Sanders Theatre ceremony.

Outstanding service and dedication are the hallmarks of Harvard staff, and these traits were celebrated on Thursday, as exuberant family, friends, and colleagues packed Sanders Theatre to celebrate 71 Harvard Heroes. Nominated and selected by their peers from a record-breaking number of submissions — more than 1,000 — these staff members were introduced by the heads of their departments, divisions, or Schools, and their achievements were lauded in moving and often personal remarks by President Alan M. Garber to cheers and applause.

Processing into the theatre as Janelle Monae’s cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” played, the honorees were enthusiastically welcomed by Executive Vice President Meredith Weenick for “their exemplary efforts in support of our mission.” After a video introduction, Manuel Cuevas-Trisán, vice president for human resources, announced the “true superstars.”

“I hope you’ll be as inspired as I am by the stories of their selfless service,” said Cuevas-Trisán, before introducing Garber.

“Fulfilling our mission of research, teaching, and learning would not be possible without your efforts and the efforts of your colleagues across the University,” said Garber, acknowledging the University’s difficult year. “That you have continued to press on during a very challenging time is a testament to your dedication to our community.”

Kathleen Refior (left) and Sophie Spengler from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Luis Guerrero, a building assistant at Dumbarton Oaks. Family, friends, and colleagues cheer on the honorees. President Alan Garber offers personal tributes to staff members.

Alumni Affairs and Development

Honorees: Kellie Celia, senior director, content and marketing strategy; Claudia Hartmann, associate director, communications and outreach

“You’ve created thoughtful processes that protect University relationships in a critical era for development, while spreading day-to-day joy that boosts your teams’ spirits,” said Garber of Hartmann.

Arnold Arboretum

Honoree: Amy Mendez, payroll finance coordinator

Praising her “hands-on” approach, as well as her leadership of the Arboretum “Cookie Throwdown,” Garber concluded that Mendez “made Harvard’s ‘living museum’ a lively place to work.”

Campus Services

Honorees: Abdulla Ahmed, maintenance operator; Maryam Borton, senior laboratory safety adviser; Andrew Brazil, second cook; Jason MacKay, associate manager, landscape services; Francisco Mancio, custodial crew chief; Ashley Mulcahy, associate director of University and commercial leasing; Erika Roberts, customer service representative

Commending Mancio’s “more than 20 years” of service, Garber said: “Your enthusiastic, generous spirit fosters a sense of community regardless of distance.”

Faculty of Arts and Sciences

Honorees: Claire Adams, catalog and curriculum coordinator; Carol Ampey-Sullivan, financial aid officer and office manager; Thomas Bourgeois, director for Cambridge science graduate programs; Matt Burke, House administrator, Adams House; Sandy Cantave Vil, program coordinator, Center for Jewish Studies; Danielle da Cruz, associate director of finance and research; Kara Fili, Student Employment Office coordinator; Luis Guerrero, building assistant, Dumbarton Oaks; Krishna Lewis, director of fellowship program and associate director, Hutchins Center of African and African American Research; Dominic Mao, assistant director of undergraduate studies; James McKenna, area manager, Northwest and MCZ Labs; John Orphanos, manager of classroom video production operations; Deana Reardon, executive director, Chemistry and Chemical Biology; Jenn Segawa, neuroimaging staff scientist; Katherine Veach, assistant dean for first-year academic programs

“Working with you,” Garber said of Ampey-Sullivan, “students, families, and colleagues know they’re not just another number, but valued community members.”

Financial Administration

Honorees: Brandon Johnson, research finance portfolio team manager; Adair Swain, manager of award operations

Honoring Johnson, Garber said, “With unwavering care for both people and processes, you keep sponsored research on track in unpredictable times.”

Harvard Art Museums

Honoree: Carola Houttuijn Bloemendaal, senior facilities manager

“Your enthusiasm and responsiveness have endeared you to museum departments and colleagues who say your thoughtful management of their spaces leaves them feeling connected and cared for.”

Harvard Business School

Honorees: Lucia Barros, cashier; Mary Fiorentino, senior director, operations and resource management; Peter Kuliesis, senior director, content strategy and development

Hailing Barros’ service, Garber said, “Your daily commitment to your work ensures that others feel seen and welcome.”

Harvard Divinity School

Honorees: Josie Lee, technology services coordinator; Amie Montemurro, senior communications officer

“Your passion for outreach makes you a rock star at Rockefeller Hall,” said Garber of Montemurro.

Harvard Federal Credit Union

Honoree: Rafaella Hyde, education lending program supervisor

“As founding member and chair of the CX10 Process Improvement Committee, you personify the Credit Union’s mission of positively impacting lives, today and in the future.”

Harvard Graduate School of Design

Honorees: Esther Chong Weathers, associate director of community, impact, and opportunity; Lindsey Grant LaGrasse, director of student alumni engagement

Lauding Chong Weathers’ actions “in response to evolving needs and a renewed focus on GSD mission and values,” Garber noted that she fostered “an environment of connection, trust, and mutual respect.”

Harvard Graduate School of Education

Honorees: Nicole Barone, director for online master’s programs; Abbie Bloom, director for residential master’s programs; Katie Igiede, technical expertise and membership specialist

“Always adapting to changing needs, you ensure everyone receives the help — and often, the smile — they need,” said Garber said of Igiede.

Harvard Human Resources

Honoree: Shannon Gerah, senior director, Human Resources

“Your selfless ability to meet the moment with fairness and integrity helped many to navigate difficult decisions and constant change.”

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Honoree: Jim MacArthur, electronics shop manager and instructor

Honoring the self-described “short-order engineer,” Garber said, “For more than 25 years, you’ve taught researchers from diverse fields to think like engineers — to iterate, to optimize resources, and most importantly, to learn from each other.”

Harvard Kennedy School

Honorees: Ellen Kassaraba, manager of finance and administration; Caitlin Santacroce, senior director, HKS Fund

“With extraordinary perseverance, you help to fortify financial aid and core initiatives for a robust future,” said Garber, lauding Santacroce.

Harvard Law School

Honorees: John Arciprete, chief of operations; Bryon Fong, executive and research director

“With teams across HLS and Harvard,” said Garber of Fong, “you keep scholars at the forefront of change in the global legal profession.”

Harvard Library

Honorees: Sarah Bento-Wesinger, financial administration and operations manager; Julie Petzold, access services librarian

Praising Petzold, Garber noted, “Your drive for continuous improvement enriches stacks and students alike.”

Harvard Medical School

Honorees: Manuel Chinchilla, senior research and data analyst; Rebekah S. Coble, associate director, pre-award services; Desiree Fyler, administrative coordinator, Harvard Catalyst; Rebecca Grow, academic appointments and program coordinator; Samantha Jalbert, senior research operations manager; Julie Joyal, executive director, MEDScience; Megan Lenneman, associate director of student affairs; Jennifer Sullivan, senior grants and contracts officer

Speaking of Grow, Garber said, “Dispensing invaluable institutional knowledge and authentic encouragement, you’ve transformed your role into a mission of advocacy and support.”

Harvard Public Affairs and Communications

Honoree: Graham Ball, executive assistant

“Through a year of high-stakes headlines and quickly shifting conditions, you cultivated success — rain or shine.”

Harvard Radcliffe Institute

Honoree: Alyson Shaw, donor relations coordinator

“Your diligence and attentiveness are major gifts to everyone you encounter.”

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

Honorees: Kathleen Refior, assistant director of communications and digital content; Sophie Spengler, department administrator, Oral Medicine, Infection and Immunity

“You’ve fostered resilience in moments of vulnerability,” said Garber of Spengler.

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Honorees: Matthew Boccuzzi, senior coordinator, Population Health Sciences Ph.D. program; Beth Kaleta, senior sponsored research manager; Samantha Longo, senior talent acquisition partner; Lucia Ricci, lead graphic designer and scientific illustrator

Praising Boccuzzi’s ability to “clear hurdles,” Garber noted, “It’s no surprise you remember every student’s name — and that many use their dissertation dedications to thank you by name each year.”

Harvard University Health Services

Honorees: Erin Chase, executive assistant; Sam Osher, primary care physician

Praising Osher’s service of nearly four decades, Garber said, “Devotion, loyalty, and a willingness to listen were hallmarks of your practice, and the bonds you built with patients and colleagues are an inspiring legacy.”

Harvard University Information Technology

Honorees: Jim Boyd, production manager; Adam Ouellette, associate director, IT Service Management; Lydia Richins, product manager, identity access management

Garber commended Ouellette, saying, “Some think IT is just about managing devices and networks, but you know it’s also about supporting people and enabling their best work.”

Harvard University Police

Honoree: Amy Zielinski, police detective

“Teammates and community members are grateful for all the ways you serve our campus with expertise and compassion.”

Harvard University Press

Honoree: Heather Hughes, editor for translation series and distributed books, Harvard University Press

Commending her skills with “practical problems” and “online resources,” Garber said, “You’ve pooled valuable knowledge for the entire publishing community and furthered the reach of Harvard’s creative and scholarly works.”

Wyss Institute

Honoree: Keleigh Quinn, director of research administration

“You lead with clarity and candor and help your team celebrate triumphs in ways that shift the tone from exhaustion and anxiety to pride and resilience.”