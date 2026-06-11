Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery Initiative kicks off third year of Du Bois Scholars Program with additional support

A fellow from the Du Bois Scholars Program meets with their faculty mentor at Harvard University during the summer of 2025.

Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery (H&LS) Initiative welcomed fellows to the third cohort of the Du Bois Scholars Program earlier this month.

Named after W.E.B. Du Bois, a sociologist, historian, civil rights activist, and Harvard Ph.D. graduate, the H&LS Initiative launched the Du Bois Scholars Program in 2024 as part of its ongoing commitment to developing enduring partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and as a direct response to the Report of the Presidential Committee on Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery. The program is a fully funded, nine-week research internship at the Harvard Summer Undergraduate Research Village (HSURV) for rising junior and senior college students from select R1, R2, and research-focused HBCUs.

This year, the H&LS Initiative received a one-time $200,000 donation from the Harkness Trust to support the work of the Du Bois Scholars Program, with additional support from the Office for the Arts at Harvard and renewed support from the Center for Astrophysics and Harvard Business School’s Program for Research in Markets and Organizations.

Theodore H. Ashford ’58, serves as the trustee of the Harkness Trust. In his role, he works closely with Allen “Curt” Greer II ’72, J.D. ’75, a member of the trust’s advisory council. Greer recently introduced the H&LS Initiative to the trust.

“As graduates of Harvard, Curt Greer and I like to give back and invest in initiatives that enhance the University’s standing in the national and global academic arena,” said Ashford. “The work of the Du Bois Scholars Program is a reflection of this enhancement, and we’re proud to make this financial contribution to further the program’s mission and advance the research and education of program participants.”

Support for the Du Bois Scholars Program helps fund research, professional development opportunities, and travel. Fellows who participate in the program work closely with Harvard faculty mentors from multiple Schools and units and present their research at the end of the summer.

“The Du Bois Scholars Program offers a cutting-edge, rigorous academic environment,” said Sara Bleich, the vice provost for special projects at Harvard University and leader of the H&LS Initiative. “Investments in this program underscore the importance of fellows’ contributions to scholarship and support their trajectory toward long-term careers in research.”

This summer’s research topics include testing antiparasitic compounds on bed nets for controlling malaria transmission by mosquitoes; exploring the role of cellular proteins in coronavirus infection; and examining how infants and children think about social relationships, among many others.

Caitlyn Thompson, a 2026 Du Bois Fellow and rising junior at Howard University, majoring in chemical engineering, is looking forward to being mentored by Tamarra James-Todd, Professor of Environmental Reproductive Epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Her summer research will examine personal care product chemicals and women’s health disparities to evaluate product use in children and adolescence.

“As I enter the Du Bois Scholars Program, I am eager to let curiosity and exploration shape my growth, while immersing myself in a community dedicated to impact, connection, and legacy,” said Thompson.

Thompson is one of 29 Du Bois Fellows in this year’s cohort, who collectively come from eight HBCUs, including Fisk University, Hampton University, Morgan State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, North Carolina Central University, Spelman College, and Tuskegee University.