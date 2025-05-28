Harvard leaders receive Inspire Awards

Two Harvard leaders, Caroline Fernald, executive director of the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture, and Carrie Moore, the Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball, were honored by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce last week as part of their annual Inspire Awards celebration. The Inspire Awards recognize “the commitment and contributions of outstanding women leaders in the Cambridge community.”

Fernald and Moore were two of eight 2025 awardees, including Chef Lydia Shire, who received the Gilda Nogueira Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

As executive director of the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture, Fernald oversees six research museums that engage public audiences through interdisciplinary exhibits and educational programs.

“I really think of this as an acknowledgement of the work of the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture. We welcomed in the past year, over 300,000 people through the doors. Over 40 percent of the people visited for free. Something that we really value in the work that we do is that we make the resources and assets of Harvard as available and accessible as possible,” Fernald noted in her acceptance remarks.

Moore recently led the Harvard women’s basketball team to their first Ivy League title and NCAA tournament since 2007. She currently holds the highest win percentage (67.4 percent) in program history, including two 20-win seasons. “I had the privilege of being coached and mentored by so many strong, powerful women, family and friends and coaches that really pushed me and inspired me to be in this chair. So, I really take it personally to make sure that our players believe in themselves, believe in our program, and believe in what they can accomplish,” explained Moore.