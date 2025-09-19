News+

Faculty Council meeting — Sept. 17, 2025

On Sept. 17 the Faculty Council nominated a Parliamentarian for the 2025–26 academic year. They also heard reports from the Administrative Boards of Harvard College and of Harvard Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and from the Harvard College Honor Council.  Finally, they discussed the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom.

The Faculty Council next meets on Oct. 15.  The next meeting of the Faculty is on Oct. 7.  The preliminary deadline for the Nov. 4 meeting of the Faculty is Oct. 21 at noon.

