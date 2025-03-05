Escobari joins HMC Board of Directors

Harvard Management Company announced Wednesday that Martín Escobari ’94, M.B.A. ’98, has been elected to join its board of directors.

Formed in 1974, HMC invests the University’s endowed funds and related financial assets. Distributions from these funds have grown to represent nearly 40 percent of the University’s annual operating budget, contributing more than $2 billion each year in support of financial aid, groundbreaking research, world-class teaching, and more.

Escobari is co-president and head of Global Growth Equity of General Atlantic, a global private equity firm with more than $100 billion in assets under management. He is also chairman of the firm’s Investment Committee and serves on their portfolio and executive committees.

Escobari previously served as a managing director at Advent International in Brazil, and was co-founder and CFO of Submarino.com, a leading Brazilian online retailer that went public in 2005.

“Martín is an accomplished global investor, and his investment expertise and strategic insight will be a tremendous asset to HMC,” said Timothy R. Barakett ’87, M.B.A. ’93, University treasurer and chair of the HMC Board. “Harvard’s endowed funds provide critical support for the University’s research, scholarship, and financial aid. Martín will undoubtedly help us strengthen these resources for current and future generations of Harvard students and scholars.”

Escobari is a graduate of Harvard College, magna cum laude, and Harvard Business School, as a Baker Scholar. He is a co-author of “Sucesso Made in Brasil” — which spotlights Brazilian companies that thrived during economic turmoil in the 1990s — as well as numerous case studies and academic articles.

In addition to his appointment at HMC, Escobari also serves on the boards of a number of nonprofit organizations, including Endeavor, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and Harvard University’s David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies. HMC’s board is appointed by the Harvard Corporation (also known as the President & Fellows of Harvard College) to oversee management of the University’s endowment portfolio.