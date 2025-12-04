‘Creative Mischief’ with Robert Carlock ’95 and Tina Fey set for Jan. 30

Tina Fey, award-winning writer, actress, and producer known for “30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Mean Girls,” and other critically acclaimed comedy work, will visit Harvard on Jan. 30 with TV writer, producer, and showrunner Robert Carlock ’95 for a conversation in Sanders Theatre.

At the event, titled “Creative Mischief and the Art of Being Funny Together,” hosted by the Office for the Arts at Harvard (OFA), Carlock and Fey will share insights about their artistic process and creative collaboration with an audience of students and community members.

The event kicks off the 50th anniversary celebration of the OFA’s Learning from Performers visiting artist series, which was established in 1975 and is supported by The Bernard H. and Mildred Kayden Artist in Residence Fund, and the Peter Ivers Artist Fund. Over the years, featured artists have included Itzhak Perlman, Aaron Copland, Quincy Jones, Robert Redford, Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Chenoweth, and Matt Damon.

“For half a century, Learning from Performers has championed artists whose creative mischief sparks both brilliance and artistry,” said OFA director Fiona Coffey. “Robert Carlock’s and Tina Fey’s enduring creative partnership exemplifies not only the craft of comedy but also the joyful, collaborative alchemy that has defined our series for five decades.”

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 in Sanders Theatre.

Free tickets will be made available to Harvard ID holders Jan. 23 and to the public (limited availability) Jan. 26 at the Smith Campus Center box office or online. Limit two tickets per person.