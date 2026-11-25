If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Guided by that adage, Harvard and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center researchers probed the largely unregulated arena of over-the-counter skin products and found some unexpectedly effective ones had hidden active ingredients that could pose medical risks.

The researchers, led by Zaur Abilov in the lab of Yury Popov, Harvard Medical School associate professor of medicine at Beth Israel, tested 18 preselected popular products, finding an unlisted, prescription-only steroid — clobetasol propionate — in a third of them.

That steroid, researchers wrote in an October paper in the journal JAMA Network Open, presents “substantial risks” when used without medical supervision.

The results, Popov said, likely represent the tip of an iceberg in the market for over-the-counter skin-care products, which are assumed safe and typically come under U.S. Food and Drug Administration scrutiny only after complaints arise.

Clobetasol propionate has the potential to cause acne, thinning of the skin, changes to pigmentation, and reduction of the body’s natural steroid production, said Abilov, a postdoctoral researcher in Popov’s lab and first author of the October paper.

The steroid, which the authors described as a “superpotent” steroid, was found in concentrations ranging from 0.01 percent to 0.46 percent, with the highest levels exceeding those in FDA-approved, prescription-only, topical creams by more than nine times.

It was also found in three skin-lightening products, increasing the chances it would be used on the face, an area of increased corticosteroid absorption where use is often limited to medium- or low-potency corticosteroids.

“It’s prescription-only for a reason, and it’s because both the duration and location of application is very important clinically, in order to avoid side effects,” Popov said. “Martina Porter, dermatologist on our study team [and HMS assistant professor of dermatology at BIDMC], pointed out to us that on the face, for example, clobetasol should never be used, and anywhere else it should be used only for a brief period of time — prescribed by a physician — to prevent the serious complications that can come with it.”

The study’s chemical analysis, performed by co-author Michael James, director of Harvard Medical School’s Analytical Chemistry Core, showed that two products also contained unlisted antifungals.

The lack of accurate information can be clinically meaningful, especially if physicians are treating side effects of the unlisted ingredients.



The study stemmed from work by Abilov when he was a medical student. That inquiry was prompted by his surprise at the effectiveness of a cream he was prescribed for a skin condition. During his residency, he found a lab that helped him analyze the product. As with the current study, the results showed an unlisted steroid in the formulation. Abilov published the earlier findings in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Popov’s lab — and most of Abilov’s current scientific effort — examines liver fibrosis and liver disease, but Popov supported the OTC skin-product work in the U.S. market as a side project because of its high importance for public health.

“In general, topical steroids are well-known and effective medications for skin conditions, but superpotent steroids should only be used under medical supervision,” Abilov said. “After my initial study of a single product, I wanted to know how big this problem is in the American market and how American consumers are affected by this issue.”

In selecting the products to be tested, the researchers were guided by positive online customer reviews. They looked for products making claims for inflammatory or persistent skin conditions such as dermatitis, eczema, or hyperpigmentation despite the absence of listed ingredients clinically proven effective against those conditions.

The six products they chose had broad consumer reach, generating about 10,000 online reviews. They included some top sellers in their market category at the time the study was conducted, from February 2025 to April 2026, the authors wrote.

The products were Neoprosone cream, Neoprosone gel, and Neoprosone serum, all for “brightening” the skin; Qian Nian Qi Cao, a cream listed for psoriasis, eczema, and dermatitis; Psor-Val, a spray for psoriasis, eczema, and dermatitis; and Zudaifu, a cream for psoriasis and eczema.

Zudaifu and Qian Nian Qi Cao, which list their active compounds as “herbal ingredients,” contained antifungals in addition to the corticosteroid.

Though the study showed that 33 percent of the products tested contained unlabeled, active ingredients, Popov cautioned against drawing conclusions about the entire U.S. skin-care industry. The study’s selection process, he pointed out, was designed to uncover products likely to have unlabeled ingredients in order to illuminate a problem, but that also means that this high prevalence is not representative of the broader market.

Understanding the scale of unlabeled, active ingredients across the broader U.S. market for skin-care products will require additional studies, he said.

“It is very difficult to rule out the presence of other active ingredients which we did not think of or did not include in the screen,” Popov said.

The lack of accurate information can be clinically meaningful, he added, especially if physicians are treating side effects of the unlisted ingredients.

Over-the-counter products are often considered benign and not a potential problem source, but even if the skin-care product is suspected, doctors looking at the ingredient label may conclude it is safe for continued use.

“The problem is that it’s difficult to understand the reason for the side effect because the consumer or patient may not consider this as a medication,” Abilov said. “They may not even mention to their physician that they’re using it.”