Despite a shortage of therapists and a mental health crisis affecting the nation’s youth, parents aren’t ready to call on AI chatbots as therapeutic reinforcements, according to a new study out of Harvard and Boston Children’s Hospital.

The results of the national survey, published this month in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, shows 76 percent of parent respondents said they were either “not comfortable at all” or “not too comfortable” with the idea of using AI-powered treatment with their children.

Parents were most concerned about the accuracy of diagnoses, level of empathy expressed by the chatbot, that the therapy be recommended by a medical professional, and confidentiality and privacy be guaranteed. Lower on the list were cost, scheduling flexibility, and appointment wait time.

“Parents in this survey were really prioritizing diagnostic accuracy,” said Rosemary Martoma, the paper’s first author and a Harvard Medical School instructor in pediatrics at Boston Children’s Hospital. “It makes a lot of sense to me that that would be the place where parents are going to be the most tentative and want to make sure that there’s appropriate care.”

The work was conducted in November 2025 with colleagues from HMS, Boston Children’s Hospital, and RAND. Researchers surveyed 572 parents with at least one child between the ages of 5 and 17.

Only about 24 percent said they were either “somewhat comfortable” or “very comfortable” with the idea.

Parents who were at least somewhat comfortable were those also alright with AI-led therapy for themselves. Those parents also expected AI to perform about the same or better than human medical professionals.

Having a child who received behavioral therapy in the last year was also associated with greater parental comfort with the idea of AI-led therapy. However, the use of AI chatbots in everyday applications by parents or children was not associated with comfort, researchers found.

Levels of parental concern are important questions, researchers said, because, for better or for worse, AI chatbots have already begun to fill gaps in our mental health care landscape.

According to another recent study, some 19 percent of youth ages 12 to 21 said they use an AI chatbot for mental health advice, often without disclosing the use to parents.

That use of general-purpose AI bots for advice is a symptom of the difficulty accessing care in a mental health system struggling to keep up with demand, Martoma said.

A recent report by the Association for Behavioral Healthcare found that young patients waited an average of four months for initial assessments, therapy, or psychiatric prescription management.

And, while there have been some efforts to create chatbots trained to provide counseling — such as Therabot, created by Dartmouth researchers — children in need of help aren’t waiting for mental health professionals to act.

“Behavioral health is venturing into a whole new world and it will be far stronger if we bring in the different stakeholders and evaluate these tools against what matters most to them.” Rosemary Martoma

“Is there a shortage of behavioral health human therapists in pediatric mental health? Absolutely,” said Martoma, who is studying for a master’s at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “That’s one of the main challenges, that and the fact that — whether we want to accept it or not — these resources are being used in part because there is such a challenge to get behavioral health access, even in the most well-equipped facilities.”

Martoma said primary-care physicians like herself can provide initial behavioral health care, but children with more serious issues can wait months for an appointment.

“When problems escalate beyond what we can handle in a short primary-care visit, waiting lists can be several months long,” Martoma said.

Researchers on the current study used the crowdsourced platform, Outbreaks Near Me, which was launched by epidemiologists and software developers from Harvard and Boston Children’s Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic to track outbreaks of COVID and the flu.

It has since undergone several iterations, but Martoma said it represents a shift in how surveys can be conducted.

Rather than writing a grant application, waiting for funding, and then conducting the research, the Outbreaks platform allows researchers to rapidly ask adults across the country a series of questions and get responses back within days or weeks.

That nimbleness can be important when addressing a rapidly developing phenomenon like artificial intelligence, Martoma said.

The study is an attempt to understand a trend in mental health care that is likely to accelerate, Martoma said. This study focused on parents but it’s important, she said, to understand all sides of the issue and gather perspectives from children, therapists, and physicians.

“Behavioral health is venturing into a whole new world and it will be far stronger if we bring in the different stakeholders and evaluate these tools against what matters most to them,” Martoma said.

This research was funded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, National Science Foundation.