Most American adults spend six to eight hours per day sitting. Health experts have taken note. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recommended that people “move more and sit less” to help lower the risk of chronic diseases associated with sedentary behavior.

Over the past decade, a growing body of research has focused on the role of sedentary behavior — including sitting, reclining, or lying down — on poor health outcomes. Study after study points to the importance of avoiding prolonged sitting — more than eight hours a day — to reduce its adverse health effects.

The growing interest corresponds with changes in the workplace as computers have increasingly taken over tasks that used to get workers on their feet in the past, such as copying and scanning.

“Now, you can sit at your desk, and you don’t really have to move,” said I-Min Lee, a leading expert in physical activity and health whose research has helped shape public health guidelines. “We just don’t move around as much these days.”

Studies have shown that prolonged sitting is associated with worse cardiometabolic health, which over time can lead to a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, and early death, said Lee. Sitting too much can reduce blood flow, weaken blood vessel function, and impair glucose and insulin processing, she added.

“Those who are more sedentary are at higher risk,” said Lee, a Harvard Medical School professor of medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor of epidemiology in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Your risk climbs with more sitting. Once you get above seven to nine hours of sitting a day, the risk really goes up more steeply. The more you sit, the worse off you are.”

Even regular physical activity cannot completely counteract all the harmful effects of too much sitting, research has shown. A 2025 study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, examined the association between daily time spent sitting and future risk of four common cardiovascular diseases — atrial fibrillation, heart attack, heart failure, and death from cardiovascular causes — and whether the risk might be offset by physical activity.

The study found that individuals who sat more were more likely to develop those four cardiovascular diseases, said Ezimamaka Ajufo, an HMS clinical fellow in medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the study’s lead author. It also found that while physical activity can completely neutralize the risk of atrial fibrillation and heart attack, it can only partly offset the risk of heart failure and cardiovascular death.

“We found that sitting was associated with substantially higher risk of cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and cardiovascular death, in particular, when you sat for more than 10.6 hours per day,” said Ajufo. “Avoiding excessive sitting is important for cardiovascular health, especially heart failure and cardiovascular death risk, even if you’re physically active.”

Using statistical modeling, the study also showed that those risks could be substantially reduced by substituting sedentary time for other types of activity. Based on those findings, Ajufo supports taking breaks, or “activity snacks,” to reduce sitting.

Ajufo’s study analyzed data from the U.K. Biobank prospective cohort of 89,530 individuals, who wore activity trackers for one week. It used statistical modeling to examine the relationship between time spent sitting, time spent in physical activity, and risk of developing the four common cardiovascular conditions. The research had limitations, said Ajufo, because it used data from only one week, but a recent paper that is being prepared for publication found that the benefits of physical activity persisted over time.

“Based on our study, we think that even light physical activity such as walking around the office or doing light household chores may help lower the risk of cancer death.” Ziyi Zhou

“We have since found that the physical activity associations that we described from this one week of data may persist in the long term,” said Ajufo. “In unpublished data, we were able to show that associations with physical activity persist [by] looking at physical activity measured longitudinally. The harms of extra sedentary time likely persist over longer periods of monitoring.”

Excessive sitting may also increase cancer risk, according to a 2026 paper co-authored by Ziyi Zhou, an HMS research fellow in medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in the lab of Mingyang Song, and other researchers from the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. The study, which used data from 91,292 U.K. Biobank participants, also found that interrupting sedentary behavior with physical activity was associated with a lower risk of cancer death.

Every additional hour of prolonged sitting per day was associated with a 9 percent higher risk of cancer death, said Zhou, the lead author. By contrast, interruptions of prolonged sitting with bouts of light physical activity were associated with a 12 percent lower risk of cancer death for each hour of prolonged siting replaced.

“Based on our study, we think that even light physical activity such as walking around the office or doing light household chores may help lower the risk of cancer death,” said Zhou.

Although Zhou and Ajufo’s studies don’t prove causality, they add to the research on the health consequences of sedentary behavior, but their findings need to be validated through intervention studies and randomized control trials.

Some studies found that subjects who interrupted their sitting time with short breaks of activity experienced changes in vascular function and blood pressure, but lipids, such as cholesterol and triglycerides, appeared to be less changed by breaks in sedentary behavior, said Lee.

Research has shown that being sedentary and being physically active are not flip sides of the same coin, said Lee, and that while physical activity reduces some of the risks of sedentary behavior, it doesn’t completely counteract them. To cover all the bases, Lee recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intense physical activity a week, muscle strengthening exercise two days a week, and less sitting.

“Physical activity is one of the best things you can do for your health because no amount is too small,” said Lee. “And if you have to sit in your job, take breaks to the extent that you can. The less you sit, the better off you are.”