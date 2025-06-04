Tiffany Onyeiwu ’25 blows bubbles during the 374th Harvard University Commencement Exercises in Tercentenary Theatre.

More than 9,000 graduates from the Class of 2025, representing all of Harvard University’s Schools, streamed into Harvard Yard on May 29 for Harvard’s 374th Commencement Exercises.

The graduates, most wearing black gowns and bits of crimson, processed into Tercentenary Theatre. Families, friends, and well-wishers filled the steps of Widener Library, spreading out across the Yard.

Some graduates wore colorful stoles and turned their mortarboards into canvases for words of wisdom and inspiration — “I Believe in Myself”; “Look at Me Go”; “She Made It Happen.” Harvard Kennedy School students tossed beach ball globes in the air. The Law School waved gavels.

Sunshine found its way through gray skies as the graduates listened to author and physician Abraham Verghese deliver the principal Commencement address from in front of Memorial Church.

“Graduates, the decisions you make in the future when under pressure will say something about your character, while they will also shape and transform you in unexpected ways,” Verghese said. “Make your decisions worthy of those who supported, nurtured, and sacrificed for you: your parents, your partners, your family, your ancestors.”

Harvard University President Alan Garber (center) processes to Tercentenary Theatre. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduates process past Widener Library. Photo by Grace DuVal

Peter Koutoujian (center), sheriff of Middlesex County, calls the meeting to order. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Rakesh Khurana confers degrees for the last time as Danoff Dean of Harvard College. Photo by Grace DuVal

Graduates from Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences celebrate. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Alexandra Nebel wears a hand-embroidered hat to celebrate Commencement. Photo by Grace DuVal Graduates from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health hold up red hand clappers, which honor hand washing as a cornerstone of public health. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer

Rita Moreno (center) smiles during the conferral of honorary degrees. Photo by Grace DuVal

Richard B. Alley gives a thumbs up after receiving an honorary degree. Niles Singer/Harvard Staff Photographer

Commencement speaker Abraham Verghese responds to applause after receiving his honorary degree. Photo by Grace DuVal

Graduates line up to receive their diplomas at Eliot House. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Family members watch and photograph the Eliot House diploma presentation ceremony. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduating seniors pause and reflect during the valediction for the Class of 2025. Veasey Conway/Harvard Staff Photographer