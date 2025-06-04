More than 9,000 graduates from the Class of 2025, representing all of Harvard University’s Schools, streamed into Harvard Yard on May 29 for Harvard’s 374th Commencement Exercises.
The graduates, most wearing black gowns and bits of crimson, processed into Tercentenary Theatre. Families, friends, and well-wishers filled the steps of Widener Library, spreading out across the Yard.
Some graduates wore colorful stoles and turned their mortarboards into canvases for words of wisdom and inspiration — “I Believe in Myself”; “Look at Me Go”; “She Made It Happen.” Harvard Kennedy School students tossed beach ball globes in the air. The Law School waved gavels.
Sunshine found its way through gray skies as the graduates listened to author and physician Abraham Verghese deliver the principal Commencement address from in front of Memorial Church.
“Graduates, the decisions you make in the future when under pressure will say something about your character, while they will also shape and transform you in unexpected ways,” Verghese said. “Make your decisions worthy of those who supported, nurtured, and sacrificed for you: your parents, your partners, your family, your ancestors.”