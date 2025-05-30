Harvard awards 9,434 degrees
Totals reflect the 2024-25 academic year
Part of the Commencement 2025 series
A collection of features and profiles covering Harvard University’s 374th Commencement.
On Thursday the University awarded a total of 9,434 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.
Harvard College granted a total of 2,014 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.
All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.
All figures include degrees awarded in November 2024 and March and May 2025.
Harvard College
2,014 degrees
- 1,947 Bachelor of Arts
- 67 Bachelor of Science
Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
1,357 degrees
- 395 Master of Arts
- 275 Master of Science
- 7 Master of Engineering
- 680 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
881 degrees
- 446 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)
- 67 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)
- 7 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)
- 26 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with GSD)
- 79 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Business School
944 degrees
- 802 Master in Business Administration
- 78 Master in Business Administration with Distinction
- 49 Master in Business Administration with High Distinction
- 15 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Divinity School
140 degrees
- 50 Master of Divinity
- 79 Master of Theological Studies
- 10 Master of Religion and Public Life
- 1 Doctor of Theology
Harvard Law School
784 degrees
- 177 Master of Laws
- 602 Doctor of Law
- 5 Doctor of Juridical Science
Harvard Kennedy School
618 degrees
- 78 Master in Public Administration
- 249 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
- 73 Master in Public Administration in International Development
- 206 Master in Public Policy
- 1 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)
- 11 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Design
393 degrees
- 126 Master of Architecture
- 24 Master of Architecture in Urban Design
- 65 Master in Design Studies
- 55 Master in Landscape Architecture
- 3 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design
- 45 Master in Urban Planning
- 14 Doctor of Design
- 26 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)
- 35 Master in Real Estate
Harvard Graduate School of Education
766 degrees
- 720 Master of Education
- 25 Doctor of Education Leadership
- 21 Doctor of Education/Philosophy
Harvard Medical School
484 degrees
- 82 Master in Medical Science
- 166 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 236 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard School of Dental Medicine
66 degrees
- 17 Master of Medical Sciences
- 12 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 37 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
561 degrees
- 374 Master of Public Health
- 155 Master of Science
- 18 Master in Health Care Management
- 14 Doctor of Public Health
Harvard Extension School
1,360 degrees
- 133 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
- 1,227 Masters of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies