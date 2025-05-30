Harvard awards 9,434 degrees

Graduates celebrate as their School is announced in Tercentenary Theatre.

Part of the Commencement 2025 series A collection of features and profiles covering Harvard University’s 374th Commencement.

On Thursday the University awarded a total of 9,434 degrees. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 2,014 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All Ph.D. degrees are conferred by the Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2024 and March and May 2025.

Harvard College

2,014 degrees

1,947 Bachelor of Arts

67 Bachelor of Science

Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

1,357 degrees

395 Master of Arts

275 Master of Science

7 Master of Engineering

680 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

881 degrees

446 Bachelor of Arts (conferred by Harvard College)

67 Bachelor of Science (conferred by Harvard College)

7 Master of Engineering (conferred by GSAS)

26 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with GSD)

79 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Business School

944 degrees

802 Master in Business Administration

78 Master in Business Administration with Distinction

49 Master in Business Administration with High Distinction

15 Doctor of Philosophy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Divinity School

140 degrees

50 Master of Divinity

79 Master of Theological Studies

10 Master of Religion and Public Life

1 Doctor of Theology

Harvard Law School

784 degrees

177 Master of Laws

602 Doctor of Law

5 Doctor of Juridical Science

Harvard Kennedy School

618 degrees

78 Master in Public Administration

249 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)

73 Master in Public Administration in International Development

206 Master in Public Policy

1 Ph.D. in Political Economy and Government (conferred by GSAS)

11 Ph.D. in Public Policy (conferred by GSAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Design

393 degrees

126 Master of Architecture

24 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

65 Master in Design Studies

55 Master in Landscape Architecture

3 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

45 Master in Urban Planning

14 Doctor of Design

26 Master in Design Engineering (conferred jointly with SEAS)

35 Master in Real Estate

Harvard Graduate School of Education

766 degrees

720 Master of Education

25 Doctor of Education Leadership

21 Doctor of Education/Philosophy

Harvard Medical School

484 degrees

82 Master in Medical Science

166 Doctor of Medical Sciences

236 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

66 degrees

17 Master of Medical Sciences

12 Doctor of Medical Sciences

37 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

561 degrees

374 Master of Public Health

155 Master of Science

18 Master in Health Care Management

14 Doctor of Public Health

Harvard Extension School

1,360 degrees