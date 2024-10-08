Rabbi Getzel Davis speaks during a vigil on the steps of Widener.

Rabbi Getzel Davis addresses the crowd during a vigil on the steps of Widener Library.

Photos by Jodi Hilton

Campus & Community

Vigil marks anniversary of Oct. 7 attack

1 min read

Gathering calls for release of hostages

Harvard community members, some holding signs calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas, gathered on the steps of Widener Library Monday evening during a memorial vigil organized by Harvard Hillel. The event was held to “honor those lost and stand together in solidarity, unity, and hope” on the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Speakers offered prayers and shared stories about friends who perished or were taken hostage. Some sang songs in memory of lost loved ones. The names of all the hostages were read.

Harvard community members, some holding signs demanding to bring home the hostages.

During the vigil, personal stories were shared.

Harvard Professor Eric Nelson addresses the community

Harvard Professor Eric Nelson speaks to the crowd.

Harvard community joins vigil.

The Harvard community gathered in the Yard to mark the one-year anniversary.

Harvard President Alan Garber among those attending the vigil.

Harvard President Alan Garber was among those attending the vigil.

