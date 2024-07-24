Eight members of the U.S. and Canadian fencing teams competing in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris have ties to Harvard, including all four members of the U.S. men’s saber squad. It’s the first time in Olympics history that an entire squad is from the same college.

“It really puts into perspective how quickly things have developed here in an exciting way,” said Daria Schneider, head coach of the Crimson’s men’s and women’s teams, which won the NCAA National Championship last March for the second time in the program’s history. “I’m really proud of that achievement. I wanted to make this a place where people could come pursue World and Olympic teams.”

Lauren Scruggs ’25 and Elizabeth Tartakovsky ’23 will compete on the U.S. women’s team, and Jessica Zi Jia Guo ’27 for Canada. Nicholas Zhang ’28 is also fencing for Canada.

On the U.S. men’s saber squad, former Crimsons Eli Dershwitz ’19, Filip Dolegiewicz ’23, and Mitchell Saron ’23 join College first-year Colin Heathcock. In March, they previewed their talent, winning gold at the Saber World Cup in Hungary.

Heathcock, 18, has also produced individual memorable moments on the international stage in the buildup to his Olympic qualification. In January, he took first place at the Men’s Saber Grand Prix in Tunisia, his first gold medal at the top-flight senior competition.

“During the 2020 Olympics, I never thought I would be able to qualify for 2024 after seeing all those amazing fencers,” said Heathcock, who began fencing at age 8. “I was just trying to be better every tournament, taking it one step at a time. It means a lot to have this opportunity, and my main goal is to fence my best at the highest level.”

Schneider describe Heathcock as “a unique combination of grounded and aspirational.”

“He’s so willing to spend time and lock in on the details,” she said.

Born in Beijing, Heathcock moved to the Bay Area in California when he was in elementary school. He’d tried several different sports when his father signed him up for fencing lessons after seeing a local advertisement. His enthusiasm was immediate.

“The sport has endless possibilities,” Heathcock said. “I wanted something fast and furious, which is why I took up saber. It’s different from every other sport. There’s so many things you can do. There’s no boundaries.”

Heathcock credits his teammate Dershwitz, a soon-to-be three-time Olympian, with helping him adjust to competition at the global level.

“Eli is one of my idols in fencing,” Heathcock said. “He’s always positive. Sometimes we have bad matches, bad days, but he’s always been there, holding the torch up and motivating us.”

“Eli is so uniquely passionate about both individual and team fencing, such an unselfish leader,” Schneider said. “It is so rare to see someone who is such a good individual fencer be able to inspire and drive a team in the way he has.”

Now on the Olympic stage, Heathcock feels ready to take advantage of the incredible opportunity.

“We’ve all been training so hard for this moment,” Heathcock said. “I hope to give it my all and have fun at the highest level at the most important competition of my life.”

For updates and a full roster of Harvard athletes and alums at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, visit https://admin.gocrimson.com/feature/paris-2024.

