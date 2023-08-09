Cornell William Brooks, Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership and Social Justice and director of the William Monroe Trotter Collaborative for Social Justice, Harvard Kennedy School
Charles Ogletree will certainly be remembered not only by his students, or a generation of lawyers who have been mentored and inspired by him, but also by people across the country who knew that there was a lawyer and a professor at Harvard Law School who took the side of David against a series of Goliaths.
Let’s remember that when the Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings took place in 1991, sexual harassment law was in its infancy. Ogletree stood at the side of Anita Hill at a moment in American legal history when women were categorically disbelieved, and men were categorically believed. For Ogletree to stand beside her in that politically and legally perilous moment was a window into his character. It took a certain measure of courage to stand at her side at that moment.
Just like when he spoke up for slavery reparations. Reparations are incredibly contested and controversial in the present moment. Go back a generation and there was Charles Ogletree standing at the side of Black people who were terrorized, slaughtered, and bombed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921. We have yet to hear from the House, the Senate, even the president of the United States, speak definitively on reparations. Ogletree did that years ago [in 2003]. It takes a certain amount of courage to listen to people who were terrorized in 1921 and make legal claims for reparations. Ogletree represented a rare combination of practice, scholarship, teaching, and mentorship. I would argue that those are the four pillars of a legal giant.
I’m a civil rights lawyer, but I’m also a fourth-generation ordained minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. I’ve had the occasion of preaching a great many funerals and doing eulogies. One of the things that I think is important in moments like this is that as much as we grieve, we should also be inspired. As much as we, in moments of loss, need comfort, we should also welcome challenge. With his passing, a great many people have suffered: his students, his mentees, his friends, most certainly his family. But the loss of Charles Ogletree’s life not only demands comfort, but also challenges us to live as he did. It’s not merely that we grieve. It’s also that we challenge ourselves to learn the lessons that he left.
Kenneth Mack, J.D. ’91 , Lawrence D. Biele Professor of Law
Charles always had time for you. That was true whether you were a law student, a criminal defense client, a person from the community who came to his Saturday School program, a Black woman testifying before Congress in a controversial Supreme Court nomination, or a former student campaigning to be president of the United States. He would stop and talk to you for 20 minutes, or sometimes hours, even though large matters competed for his attention.
His fingerprints were all over the 2003 Grutter decision, where the Supreme Court upheld the consideration of race in university admissions. One of my Law School colleagues once told me that Charles was “the busiest person on the planet.” If you needed help, he would give you as much time as you needed. He saw himself as carrying forward the work of predecessors such as Charles Hamilton Houston, Thurgood Marshall, Constance Baker Motley, and Derrick Bell, whom he revered.
When I arrived at Harvard Law School as a student in 1988, Charles wasn’t on the tenure track yet, but he was already an institution to himself. It seemed as though every student knew him or knew of him. He knew all of them as well. Years later, he could remember the names and backgrounds of hundreds and hundreds of students. They were as much his legacy as anything else.
Randall Kennedy, Michael R. Klein Professor of Law
Charles Ogletree leaves behind memories of an energetic, innovative, thoughtful, and generous lawyer, teacher, activist, and scholar. He radiated inspiration, elicited respect, and prompted admiration. He was beloved by many who were fortunate enough to come under his sway. Seldom has a law professor generated such a deep sense of gratitude.