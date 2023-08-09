“Tree had everyone’s backs; he saw the potential in everyone and sought to nurture it.”

Tomiko Brown-Nagin, Dean, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard, Daniel P.S. Paul Professor of Constitutional Law, Harvard Law School

Charles Ogletree’s legacy is broad and deep, and there are many ways to characterize it. One can point to numerous professional achievements: acclaimed criminal defense lawyer, impassioned advocate of racial justice, visionary founder of both Harvard Law School’s Criminal Justice Institute and the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute.

A devotion to building and sustaining community ran through these accomplishments, and I deeply appreciate this dimension of his legacy. Tree did not live only for himself. He gave of himself — his considerable intellect, his indefatigable energy, his generosity of spirit and empathetic personality — to fortify others. Tree had everyone’s backs; he saw the potential in everyone and sought to nurture it. The benefits of his commitment flowed, in particular, to Black Harvard students, many of whom, like Tree himself, the son of California tenant farmers, began life with many disadvantages. Hence, he mentored law students through Saturday School and invited his colleagues to join him. He taught leadership skills to student athletes through convenings of The Breakfast Club, alongside coach [Tommy] Amaker and Ron Sullivan.

A pathbreaking member of the Harvard Law School faculty, he welcomed all who followed him. He took a particular interest in Black faculty; Tree made a point of inviting us to gather and connect over food and drink. I will never forget the warmth with which he greeted me when I joined the Law School faculty some 11 years ago; his smile crinkled the corners of his shining eyes. It is fitting that an endowed chair at Harvard Law School now bears his name; he deserves to be remembered and celebrated. May we all learn from Tree’s legacy of professional success, animated by service, and coupled with humility.

Tommy Amaker, The Thomas G. Stemberg ’71 Family Endowed Coach for Harvard Men’s Basketball

You come across certain people in your life’s journey who leave an indelible mark. I was incredibly fortunate and blessed to have that happen with Harvard Law Professor Charles Ogletree. Tree and I became friends when I arrived at Harvard at a pivotal moment in my life. He did with me what he did with so many: make me bigger and better than I could imagine. Because of my relationship with Tree and his commitment to selfless service to others, I have always felt an obligation and a debt to “pay it forward” and to make him proud by bringing inspiration and opportunity to others. Among his many accomplishments, that will be his greatest legacy — his impact on others. We all owe him.

Carol S. Steiker, J.D. ’86, Henry J. Friendly Professor of Law, Special Advisor for Public Service, Harvard Law School

Tree came to HLS while I was a law student there in the mid-1980s. I came to Law School sure that I wanted to be a law professor, but not sure what my specialty would be. At HLS, I began to be interested in criminal law and possibly public defense. Tree was the first person who told me about the D.C. Public Defender Service (PDS), where he had been a legendary trial attorney and eventually deputy director. He was a towering figure in the public defense community and a wonderful ambassador for that important work.

With Tree’s encouragement, I applied to PDS after my clerkships and worked there for four years before returning to HLS as an assistant professor of criminal law and procedure. My career’s trajectory was deeply marked by Tree, and I — like many, many others — am so grateful for his example and encouragement.

At HLS, there was a tradition starting in the 1990s and lasting for more than a decade of having an auction to raise money for students doing public-interest work. (This was before the Law School guaranteed summer public-interest funding for all students and funded the Public Service Venture Fund for postgraduate public interest work.). For the first seven years of the auction, Tree and I served as co-auctioneers. I marveled at the way he effortlessly and charismatically commanded the Ames Courtroom (where the auction was held). I can still see him in my mind’s eye, dressed in his tux, joking, and getting people to bid higher and higher until late in the evening. Every year, Tree contributed two of his famous home-baked sweet-potato pies, which always elicited boisterous and competitive bidding.