JAN. 6
Turns out smarter kids are made, not born
Study hints parental mindset about potential for growth yields better outcomes starting from very early age.
JAN. 11
Healthy? Maybe. But are you flourishing?
The answer, according to a groundbreaking global study, might be more complex than you think.
MAY 5
Remote learning likely widened racial, economic achievement gap
Study finds students in high-poverty districts had much less in-person instruction, lost more ground academically.
MAY 10
Grandma’s workouts may have made you healthier
Joslin study finds exercise during pregnancy may yield metabolic benefits in grandchildren.
MAY 12
First image of black hole at the heart of Milky Way
Pioneering Harvard-led global collaborative unveils latest portrait, bolstering understanding of relativity, gravity.
JUNE 14
Sifting the damage of pandemic-era drinking
As studies signal serious health consequences, specialists scramble to treat acute cases and reinforce limits that define moderate use.
JUNE 28
Home is where the pipeline ends
Harvard study finds gas stoves could be leaking at least 21 toxic air pollutants.
JUNE 30
Coffee is good for you, probably
Professor who edited mortality findings says evidence is strong but not yet definitive.
JULY 5
Teaching algorithms about skin tones
Google adopts sociologist’s 10-shade scale, which aims to promote inclusion, diversity, help fix problems in facial recognition, other technologies.
JULY 20
Researchers model life-or-death AC as dangerous temps become norm
Team warns air conditioning access falls far short of what will be needed by 2050 to save lives.
JULY 27
Gorge today, sweat tomorrow? That’s not how it works.
Researcher outlines fresh data showing that you can’t outrun a bad diet.
AUG. 3
Turns out it’s not who you know now that determines economic success
Big-data study by Raj Chetty, team shows whom you interacted with while growing up is more important.
AUG. 29
Using AI as a pandemic crystal ball
MGH, Broad researchers develop Big Data tool that can predict which variants will likely trigger surges.
SEPT. 2
Demystifying Parkinson’s
Researcher details new findings as momentum builds behind treatment efforts: “Every problem looks intractable until it’s solved.”
SEPT. 15
Why are young people so miserable?
They tally lowest life-satisfaction scores among all age groups of those 18 and older in Harvard-led study, reversal of results of past surveys.
SEPT. 21
The secret to a meaningful life is actually no big deal
Across six experiments, including study of moral vs. immoral behavior, researchers explored nuances of feeling fulfilled.
SEPT. 29
Better predictions on rise of oceans on warming Earth
Harvard team detects first definitive proof of sea level fingerprints from melting of glacial ice sheets.
OCT. 21
Might be a balmy paradise. Might be a face-melting wasteland.
Models scientists use to predict exoplanet atmospheres no match for extraordinary precision of Webb telescope, study says.
NOV. 28
‘Vagina Chip’ allows scientists to test treatments for BV
No preclinical tools had existed to develop new therapies for an infection that afflicts 30 percent of reproductive-aged women globally.
NOV. 30
Remains from medieval Jewish cemetery illuminate ‘founder event’
Analysis of ancient DNA co-led by Harvard’s David Reich fills key gaps in understanding of Ashkenazi origins, history.
