GAZETTE: Let’s talk about the midterms. How important are these elections in the scenarios that we’re talking about here?

SKOCPOL: Very important.

FUNG: Very important.

CHENOWETH: They’re very important, in part because we are talking about the fate of Congress, and we’re also talking about down-ballot races all over the country that are going to decide whether election deniers and Big Lie advocates get more platform, power, and legitimacy — and an emboldened constituency — than they already have.

We already have 23 states that have the so-called trifecta, which means that Republicans are in control of the governorship and both houses of the legislature, and, in some cases, the courts. We have another 13 states that are divided and there are some really tough gubernatorial races going on in places that were sites of experimentation with autocratic politics — Michigan, for example, and Pennsylvania and Arizona. The fate of those states is also going to set the stage for either an emboldened, antidemocratic electorate in the election’s aftermath or an enraged one. This is our fundamental crisis: The extremists among the GOP’s constituency are either going to be emboldened or enraged, and both of those are terrible outcomes, potentially, for our democracy. And the party’s leadership has completely, cynically, embraced either of those responses to maintain power in a way that is going to affect our democracy for a long time.

FUNG: I’ll be keeping my eye on at least three things. One is what Theda and Erica have mentioned already: Violence and intimidation against election officials and whether we will see more of that than we did in 2020 and its aftermath. I was in Madison, Wisconsin, a few months ago and a friend of mine arranged a meeting with the city clerks. In Wisconsin, it’s the local clerks who run the elections every other year. My friend who set up the meeting said, “It’s going to be really interesting. You’re going to learn a lot about the election. But do not ask about political violence, because these people and their families have suffered so many threats through social media, through phone calls, through the mail, that they’re in a kind of post-traumatic stress situation.” These are not prominent officials. They signed up to get the garbage picked up and to collect your tax bill, and they happen to run elections. This is quite a marker of decline and, in my view, intolerable. Will we see more of that?

SKOCPOL: We already are.

FUNG: So I think the answer is probably yes. Number two: Will we see more election administration of a partisan kind? Will partisanship creep in at that county and state and local level more? In 2020, I think we were fortunate to see a number of Republican election officials who saw it as their professional responsibility to call the balls and strikes. That is a very important line of defense for democracy. A third question: How much will the deniers deny? We know that a bunch of people who are running for office at many levels endorse or at least are silent on the question of “Stop the Steal.” Will they question their own election? Or elections more broadly? A charitable interpretation may be that these people are staying quiet or endorsing Stop the Steal to satisfy some real or imagined demand from the base, but they really want to do the right thing. An uncharitable interpretation is that’s just not the case. They will use Stop the Steal in ’22 and maybe ’24 for their political and partisan advantage. I think that’s a third thing to keep your eye on.

GAZETTE: Let’s explore the down-ballot races a little more. It seems that once you’re talking about the people who handle the elections, you can cement in bias or party preferences in a way that even a sweeping victory in one of the two chambers of Congress might not. Is it secretaries of state that we should be concerned about, if election deniers take those particular seats? Or are there other offices that may not normally get a lot of attention that we should start paying attention to?

SKOCPOL: It varies state by state who the top official responsible for overseeing honest election administration is. But in my view, it’s the thousands of local communities where, basically, older women have been the volunteers who sit there, check off your ballot, and help you put it in, and make sure the ballots are sent to the right place to count. That’s all very taken for granted, and a large number of those people have quit because they have been threatened. In areas where Democrats prevail, armed militias are being sent in to harass those workers. Donald Trump has already called upon his army of followers — he still matters a lot in these processes because of his ability to inspire viciousness — to go into liberal areas and harass everyone. I think we’re going to see a chaotic situation. We’re already seeing it.

GAZETTE: Is there a way to encourage — Erica, jump in there.

CHENOWETH: I’m glad you asked about the down-ballot races, and I’m glad that Theda mentioned the armed militias that are showing up. I also want to raise one other really concerning trend and thing to watch: There have been lots of reports of an effort by Trump’s followers and the larger organs of the GOP to mobilize and “train” volunteers to go and watch polls, and to watch them with a very assertive tendency to challenge votes or voters.

We’ve already seen this around the country during early voting, but the idea is that during the 2020 election, when Trump’s legal team was losing all these lawsuits, the main response they were getting from the judiciary was “show me the paperwork.” They didn’t have any, because there wasn’t any substantiation behind their claims of fraud. What’s happening this time is they’re going to develop the paperwork. The reality is that very few of these challenges are actually going to be valid in the end, but they don’t care whether they’re valid. What they care about is establishing a paper record where they can then say this was happening and they can build this case, with their own supporters or a friendly judge, that there is widespread fraud.

Inserting obstructionist tactics into the organs of the democratic machine ultimately will slow down the process of counting votes and create the semblance of a paper trail. It’s a very deliberate tactic to win lawsuits that challenge elections or delay the certification long enough that it triggers a different process, where it goes to the House or back to the state legislatures to decide. This is like a double insurance policy that the GOP has been developing. The gerrymander is a major issue, the grassroots is a major issue. So is geography. The fact that people are recognizing this and sorting into places where they feel like they live among people that aren’t diametrically opposed to them creates this structural misrepresentation in our democracy in the way that districts are organized and in the way that we vote. It means that we don’t actually have a very representative democracy. That’s why a lot of colleagues, including myself, have been supporting this change to how we elect members of Congress to be mixed-member districts and proportional representation, which can mitigate against some of the more extremist tendencies that we’re going to be facing for a generation or longer, because of gerrymandering and geography.

GAZETTE: It seems that one feature of the last few years has been moderates on the Republican side dropping out and leaving the playing field for more extreme players. Is there a way to reverse this?

FUNG: It’s very unlikely that this Republican Party will incorporate the Liz Cheneys, Mitt Romneys, and the Jeff Flakes of the world anytime soon. Regardless of whether you think the Trump phenomenon is reproducible, it did happen and has transformed the Republican Party. So I think that’s not in the cards. Like Erica, I am in favor of moving the United States beyond the two-party system. We are an extreme outlier and only have two effective parties. I think that if we had more than two, then there would be a home for center-right Republicans. I think there should be a Jeff Flake-Liz Cheney party. There should be a Josh Hawley-Donald Trump party. There should be a Bernie-AOC party. And there should be a Joe Biden party, at least.