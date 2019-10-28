Skip to content

Inside the house of screams

The story of a museum and of America

Justin Saglio/Harvard Staff

For Halloween, students write a tale of a darkened room without exits

By Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite Harvard Staff Writer

A door creaks. Shadowy figures appear. Do you greet them, or run away?

In a class called “Haunted: Writing the Supernatural” and taught by Laura van den Berg, Briggs-Copeland Lecturer in the Department of English, students put their imaginations to work creating tales of demons, monsters, and ghosts. As they craft their fiction, they learn how to use the supernatural to tell hard truths about the shadows in our own lives.

In the creative-writing workshop, students read fiction and nonfiction, including works by Edith Wharton, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Carmen Maria Machado, Parul Sehgal, and Alexander Chee, examining how the authors grapple with fear of the unknown, haunted memories, and the enduring role of the ghost story.

For Halloween, the students wrote a collaborative “exquisite corpse” story set in a haunted house on a rainy night, and gave a dramatic reading in the Harry Widener Memorial Room at Widener Library, under the portrait and the watchful eye of the room’s namesake.

Video by Justin Saglio/Harvard Staff

Lonnie Bunch and Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. (left) and Lonnie G. Bunch III discussed the history and legacy of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer