GAZETTE: Your different Schools touch on so many different topics with lots of overlap. Do you come together to talk about collaborations, and working in tandem to try to solve some of the pressing problems facing the world?

GAY: Not enough. I’d like to think this is just a first-year problem. At some point I will get the shape of the job, I will have my system for triaging crises and then I can turn to the important intellectual work that motivated me to take this role. So, I’d like to think that’s going to happen because those are the conversations I would love for us to be spending more of our time on. The honest answer at this point is that we are not engaging as much on those terms as we hope to going forward, as much as we all want to. As you say, there are so many overlapping areas, and ways that we are going to be able to collaborate, and our faculty are already collaborating.

WILLIAMS: Our students are also doing it. The biggest joy was walking down the street last week and meeting a student who had just come from the Ed School campus with her mom, who is an educator in California. They were just beaming. The student is finishing her master’s in public health degree and is then going back to medical school to finish her final year. She told me that her academic experience between the Ed School and School of Public Health was so transformative that she is now deciding on a different way to plan her residency so that it will involve education with children with special needs. And I was like, “Yay!”

(Laughter.)

WILLIAMS: So more of that.

LONG: I know as a faculty member the connections that I had all over the University, but I am learning what exists throughout my School. We’ve had some opportunities and there are some collaborations already going on between the Ed School and the School of Public Health. This has felt like a year of first needing to get a lay of the land and getting certain things moving, but I have this file of ideas I’d like to come back to from which I pick a thing or two and keep moving it forward or deepening something that already exists. It’s not something we have to start from scratch.

“One has to not be adversarial around priorities but actually try to sequence and time them so we are never approaching a ‘no,’ we are saying ‘Yes,’ or ‘Yes, in a while,’ or ‘We have something even better.’” — Michelle Williams

BROWN-NAGIN: I think that is exactly right. I will say it’s very much a part of my vision to think about the ways universities can contribute to problem-solving for many of the pressing issues in the world today. I really do believe that that is something that we can do more of as we strive toward impact. I feel it’s not enough to have conversations just on campus among intellectuals and even with students. I think it is really important to look out and find ways to be of value to the world, and that is certainly something that I hope for Radcliffe in the future. I am so happy to have in my circle scholars who are similarly public-minded and service-oriented, and I think that over time we can certainly make it happen in all sorts of ways.

GAZETTE: What makes a great leader?

GAY: I heard someone say stamina at one point.

WILLIAMS: Stamina is key.

BROWN-NAGIN: Communications skills and the ability to build relationships and know how that’s done. To provide feedback while also inspiring people to be their best — staff members and other faculty — those are some of the things I’ve been thinking about.

WILLIAMS: You’ve got to be committed to service. I think we would all say that this is all in service to X or Y.

LONG: Having that North Star guiding principle that is clear in what you do and how you serve. I think it’s really important for that to be visible to others. And know the community that you are serving. That’s part of building the relationships, knowing when and how to communicate. It’s all those pieces.

GAY: I can’t underscore enough the importance of communication. It’s not only the ability to communicate but the willingness to communicate and to explain why you are making the decisions you are making, whether in a one-on-one conversation or in a large group. It’s so critical. I am guessing it’s always been important but we are also at a moment where there are such low levels of trust, it’s impossible to rebuild that trust without being able to communicate.

WILLIAMS: I think this is a really important moment in time that impacts how we lead and the context in which we are leading. It is a time where there is pervasive or diminishing lack of trust in institutions. And I think that has actually impacted our everyday lives as leaders.

GAY: The other thing I would say, and this is picking up on what you just said, Bridget, [is] that you need to have your North Star. That is so important because not only are lots of different agendas coming at you all the time and you’ve got to decide what agenda you want to own versus what agenda probably belongs to someone else, but lots of different value systems are coming at you all the time. People are telling you how you should be looking at a situation, and you’ve got to be pretty clear about your own value system and pretty committed to applying that consistently across all the different decisions that are coming at you. Because there are lots of people who would be happy to frame and reframe the choices all the time.

LONG, BROWN-NAGIN: Yes, all the time.

WLLIAMS: And dictate the timeline. So you have to learn to hit that pause button.

LONG: And when you have that North Star, it doesn’t feel like an ad hoc, willy-nilly decision; there’s a consistency that people start to see that can build trust, but it also helps you sleep well at night. You know that this is what I set out to do, this is what I am willing to do, this is what I stand behind, and as long as I am holding dear to those principles, those values, that’s all that I can give.

GAY: I still can’t sleep but …

(Laughter.)

LONG: Last night was the third night this year and I have been a good sleeper forever.

BROWN-NAGIN: It definitely keeps you up at night.

WILLIAMS: My husband says I talk in my sleep, “What faculty meeting were you in?”

(Laughter.)

BROWN-NAGIN: Oh, I take notes through the night.

LONG: I send myself emails at 2 or 3 in the morning just to get the idea out. So maybe what we need is stress management.

WILLIAMS: Sleeping coaches.

LONG: Claudine and I got together last week and I think at the end I said, “What are you doing for yourself?” I think you started talking about work and I said, “No, what are doing for yourself?” I told you I didn’t have an answer for you, but that I was just going to remind you.

GAY: I said, “I will get back to you on that one.”

(Laughter.)

GAZETTE: It seems like you all have a lot of fun.

WILLIAMS: You’ve got to laugh.

GAZETTE: Do you get together outside of Harvard?

GAY: This summer.

LONG: That is always what an academic will say: “In summer we will get together, I will write that book, I will do that grant proposal.

WILLIAMS: And then August comes along.

GAZETTE: Thanks so much for taking part in this conversation. Is there anything else you’d like to add?

GAY: These women are awesome.

WILLIAMS: I agree.

BROWN-NAGIN: So affirming.

WILLIAMS: Never in a million years would I have expected that we would have this cohort.

LONG: Yes, you were by yourself.

GAY: I just feel so fortunate to be serving at this moment because of them. It makes a big difference.