Description:

Recommended by Elizabeth Bonawitz, David J. Vitale Associate Professor of Learning Sciences, Harvard Ed School

I always like a good McEwan twist, but this book also grapples with interesting themes such as how our perspectives are filtered through our own biases and how having more information doesn’t necessarily bring us closer to the truth. It’s set about 100 years in the future, after the planet has catastrophically flooded, and it follows literary scholar Tom Metcalfe, who is attempting to reconstruct a lost poem that was recited at a dinner party to Vivien, the wife of a famous poet. Without giving anything away, I’ll just say we learn quite a bit more about Vivien, though we’re still left wondering how much we really know. The characters are terribly flawed and yet evoke our empathy. I wasn’t sold after the first few chapters, but I stuck with it and am very glad I did.