Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland
Recommended by Mashail Malik, Assistant Professor of Government, Faculty of Arts and Sciences
This is the one of my favorite works of creative nonfiction. The writer — an investigative journalist of Irish descent — takes us through the lives of some of the key figures in The Troubles. There is no taking sides in the narrative, but we’re able to see up close how devastating it can be to believe in a genuinely righteous political cause.