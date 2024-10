Description:

Recommended by Khalil Abdur-Rashid, Muslim Chaplain at Harvard

This book provides a vivid depiction of what would happen in the event of a nuclear war. It’s a gripping account of the hour-by-hour details of U.S. political, military, and homeland security response to such an Armageddon, and the human and environmental cost to nuclear war. In the times we are in currently, this work highlights the moral and human argument against nuclear proliferation and war in general.