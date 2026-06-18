Description:

Recommended by Stephen Gray, associate professor of urban design and director of the Urban Design Program at the Graduate School of Design

“Architectures of Spatial Justice” examines architecture’s complicated relationship with capital and society, highlighting compelling examples of spatial justice work, including post-disaster recovery, extreme poverty interventions, safety and welfare policies, and other cases where conventional processes often fall short. It’s easy to read and provides good examples of what architecture can do when focused on issues of societal importance. It is equally interesting for people already familiar with architecture and urbanism as it is for people who are not.