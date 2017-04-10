Just weeks after receiving the National Book Critics Circle Award, Harvard Professor Matthew Desmond has won the Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction for his highly praised “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” it was announced Monday.

The citation called the book “a deeply researched exposé that showed how mass evictions after the 2008 economic crash were less a consequence than a cause of poverty.”

“Evicted,” which examined how the epidemic of evictions after the 2008 economic crash was a cause of widespread poverty rather than its consequence, followed eight displaced families while himself living in a trailer park and a rooming house for more than a year. His work brought increased attention to the plight of those upended by the burst of the housing bubble, while filling in enormous gaps in eviction data.

Among the book’s important points: mothers and children are the people most affected by evictions, because landlords consider children less-than-ideal tenants for reasons such as lead paint liability; the cost of evictions extends beyond homeless, to mental health and the loss of possessions; and displacement can strike dilapidated as well as gentrifying neighborhoods, often destabilizing and devastating poor black communities.

Desmond, the John L. Loeb Associate Professor of the Social Sciences and co-director of the Justice and Poverty Project, told the Gazette last year that when he began researching “Evicted,” “I thought I would use eviction to tell a story about poverty. I had no idea how common it was. I had no idea that one in eight renters in the city of Milwaukee experience a forced move every two years. I didn’t know that 2.8 million renting families around the country report that they think they’re going to be evicted soon. I also had no idea that it would be such a driver of poverty.

“I started realizing this by spending time with families getting evicted,” he said. “Seeing them lose their possessions, seeing moms having to choose between paying the rent or feeding their kids, seeing families cast into homelessness. What I was seeing every day in the field was reaffirmed through statistical studies: that eviction is a cause, not just a condition, of poverty.”

In 2015 Desmond was named a MacArthur Fellow, receiving a “genius grant.” He is on sabbatical this academic year.

Desmond earned his Ph.D. in 2010 from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and joined the Harvard Society of Fellows as a Junior Fellow. His other books are “On the Fireline: Living and Dying with Wildland Firefighters,” “Racial Domination, Racial Progress: The Sociology of Race in America,” and “The Racial Order.”

He is also the principal investigator of the Milwaukee Area Renters Study, which surveys tenants in the state’s low-income private housing sector. His field of study includes urban sociology, poverty, race and ethnicity, organizations and work, social theory, and ethnography. At Harvard, he teaches “Poverty in America,” which examines joblessness, housing and neighborhoods, the criminal justice system, and public policy.

The Pulitzer Prizes are usually awarded at a luncheon in late May, about a month after the names of the winners have been announced.

Also among the winners is Colson Whitehead ’91, honored for his novel “The Underground Railroad.” The Gazette interviewed him in September.