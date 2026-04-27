Health

Guide to a healthy gut

Illustrations by Liz Zonarich/Harvard Staff

Sy Boles

Harvard Staff Writer

1 min read

Test your knowledge by taking our quiz — featuring advice from doctor’s new book

About 40 percent of Americans say their bowel movements, or lack thereof, are disruptive to their daily lives, according to Trisha Pasricha, the Harvard Medical School assistant professor of medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and director of research for the Institute for Gut-Brain Research at BIDMC.

The gastroenterologist and the writer behind The Washington Post’s “Ask a Doctor” column is also the author of a new book, “You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong: How to Make Your Bowel Movements a Joy.” She helped us to develop the following quiz about gut health.

Step 1 of 9

1. True or false: Pooping once a day is ideal.

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