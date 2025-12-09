Wilbur Rare Book Collection donated to Harvard Divinity School Library

Harvard Divinity School (HDS) announces that Starr King School for the Ministry (SKSM) recently donated the Earl Morse Wilbur Rare Book Collection to Harvard Divinity School Library.

Comprising approximately 1,300 volumes documenting the development of Unitarianism and Unitarian Universalism, the transfer of this historically significant collection will begin in January. HDS Library staff will catalog each item in Harvard’s online library system and expand access for scholars around the world in the years to come. As cataloging is completed, members of the SKSM community and the wider public will be able to explore the collection through Harvard’s online catalog.

“The Earl Morse Wilbur Rare Book Collection strengthens Harvard Divinity School’s mission to advance rigorous, open, and engaged scholarship,” said HDS Dean Marla F. Frederick. “This collection will serve not only our students and faculty, but also researchers, educators, and communities around the world who seek a deeper understanding of religious history. We are grateful to the Starr King School for the Ministry for this gift, which ensures that these materials will continue to inform research and public discourse for years to come.”

Named for Earl Morse Wilbur (1866–1956), SKSM’s first dean and president and an HDS graduate who received both an AM and STB during his time at the School (1887–1890), the collection represents one of the most important assemblies of early Unitarian texts in North America. Spanning publication dates from the early 16th century to the mid-twentieth century, the books are written in Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Latin, and Polish.